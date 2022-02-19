Rideau Lakes seeks input on affordable housing plan

The Township of Rideau Lakes recently released a Draft Affordable Housing Strategy, and it is now open for public consultation.

The 30-day public comment period runs until March 11.

The Draft Affordable Housing Strategy outlines different needs and challenges in addressing affordable housing within the township. The document contains 21 recommendations and five actions with timelines for implementation, township officials said.

"The township is pleased to share this draft strategy with its residents and business owners for feedback," said Mayor Arie Hoogenboom in a prepared statement. "The need for affordable housing in Rideau Lakes is greater than ever and we are addressing this vital issue in consultation with the community."

Some of the report recommendations outlined in the draft strategy include the township taking a leading role in developing and enabling affordable housing with the Unites Counties of Leeds and Grenville and local non-profits and the private sector; that the township identify low-income seniors and low-income families as the target audience; renewing and redeveloping existing distressed or other distressed structures within villages on equal standing with greenfield development as a means to support village renewal; and more that can be found in the draft report.

"Housing is the heart of vibrant and resilient communities and affordable housing is an important municipal issue," said Meg McCallum, chairwoman of the affordable housing committee, in a prepared statement.

The draft strategy contains different report action items with corresponding and varying timelines.

Among them is calling on the mayor, on behalf of council, to engage the Unites Counties of Leeds and Grenville, and the provincial and federal governments in seeking financial support to facilitate the development of affordable housing in the township.

It also recommends that, within 45 days, the township determine lands surplus to its need that might be suitable for affordable housing projects or that can be sold to generate capital for affordable housing.

"Rideau Lakes council has identified housing affordability as an evolving and key policy issue as local housing prices and rental rates have rapidly increased and demand is outstripping the supply available for rent and purchase," writes McCallum in her opening message to the draft strategy.

The committee was formed in April of 2021 with a one-year mandate to develop recommendations for actions, programs, policies or projects that the township can undertake to help meet the community’s needs.

McCallum the committee's review of the local housing landscape revealed there is a definite need for a broad range of housing, including ownership and rental, subsidized affordable housing and low-market rent, single and family sized rentals and accessible housing.

There is a need for affordable housing for a variety of people, seniors and single parents, people with accessibility challenges, key service workers and more.

Public feedback will be consolidated and presented to the affordable housing ad hoc committee in March. The final report is scheduled to be published sometime this spring.

(Jessica Munro is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)

Jessica Munro, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brockville Recorder and Times