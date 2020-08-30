Rideau Canal Pride parade planned by Ottawa's HMCS Carleton

Anyone disappointed that in-person gatherings weren't possible at this year's Capital Pride may be in luck.

People are encouraged to line up along the Rideau Canal Sunday morning for a Pride parade, of sorts, being held by the HMCS Carleton, the unit of the Royal Canadian Navy located near Dow's Lake.

"Pride is important to celebrate because it is showing our support," said Commander Sheyla Dussault, commanding officer for the unit.

"It is showing leadership toward having these members feel comfortable, to contribute [and] bring their skills to the navy."

This year's Capital Pride went virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The week-long festival still involved a variety of events, including panel discussions, celebrity appearances, and an online pageant and parade.

'Our job to just make it happen'

This would have been the HMCS Carleton's fourth year participating in Pride celebrations.

Dussault said many members of the unit are part of Ottawa's LGBT community and she felt it was important to show support.

"In the navy, it's our job to just make it happen, find ways so that we can get the job done," she said.

She said it's also important for Canadians to feel like the navy is a reflection of the communities it serves.

The parade will also allow the sailors to stretch their sea legs as the global pandemic has meant the unit has been unable to train most of the summer.

Dussault said sailors participating in the parade will follow health recommendations and it's important for people on the shore to do the same.

THe HMCS Carleton's parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. near Dow's Lake.

Boats adorned with Pride flags will then slowly make their way to the Pretoria Bridge before heading back the other way.