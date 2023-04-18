As they ride rough roads, rural residents wonder where to turn

As the spring plague of potholes, washouts and washboard frost heaves return to rural roads and highways, residents are no longer sure where to turn for help.

Little has changed, say, municipal mayors, councillors and provincial representatives. As in past years, the New Brunswick Department of Transportation and Infrastructure remains responsible for maintaining rural roadways. Municipal reform has kept the dynamic the same, except possibly providing additional advocates lobbying for immediate repairs.

Woodstock Mayor Trina Jones, Coun. Julie Calhoun Williams and Carleton MLA and Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Bill Hogan point rural residents in the same direction to DTI.

They tell anyone encountering road issues to email transportnb@gnb.ca or call 1-833-384-4111.

Hogan and council members also promise to help deliver the message to DTI.

In a statement on social media, Hogan urged residents to contact his office at 277.6020.

Jones and Calhoun Williams also encouraged Ward 1, 2, 3 and 5 residents to inform the Woodstock town office or their councillor of concerns.

While Woodstock public works teams can do little outside Ward 4, the original town boundaries, Jones said the town could help advocate on Woodstock residents' behalf.

The mayor said councillors' efforts already worked on at least one occasion. She explained residents contacted Ward 2 Coun. Will Belyea about a severe pothole near the Meduxnekeag Consolidated School. She said he contacted DTI directly, and crews responded within a day or two.

Jones said she is already working with Hogan and his staff to address rural-road issues.

"He and I plan to drive around rural roads soon," she said.

Jones said town staff plan to consolidate the town's list of issues with the MLA office's list to establish priorities to bring to DTI's attention.

Most expanded municipalities are facing similar problems. At the Monday, April 17, Nackawic-Millville Rural District council meeting, Coun. Robert Simpson reported a recent meeting with Corey White and Roger Kierstead of DTI.

He said the meeting went well, as White explained the process DTI uses to develop its three-year capital construction plan, called the Road Ahead Plan.

Simpson said he told White and Kierstead that the Nackawic-Millville council and staff see themselves as advocates for road improvements and should have input in decisions.

Simpson outlined a list of eight roads the public works committee viewed as priorities. He said the committee's next step is identifying and justifying the projects by need before presenting them to council for approval.

Simpson said the committee would then present its list to DTI.

Jones said she understands rural residents' frustrations as some roads are in dire condition and municipal reform confuses some residents.

While she understands it's not the responsibility of Woodstock public works to do road repairs outside Ward 4, she suggests DTI could contract the town crews to handle some emergency repair work to speed up reaction time.

Department of Transportation and Infrastructure officials have not responded to the River Valley Sun inquiries at this time.

Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun