Need a ride? A new on-demand service expands from beach and downtown to west of I-95

We love our cars in South Florida.

But sometimes we don’t like driving. The traffic. The rage. The cost of gas (if you can get gas).

And for those without cars, there’s the pain of navigating buses and trains that don’t go everywhere, or coughing up the cost for a share-ride service.

Will the expansion of a ride service called Circuit help us get around? A new route links a Tri-Rail station in Hollywood with communities west of Interstate 95, a departure from the focus on downtowns and beaches.

Here’s what to know:

What is Circuit?

Company: Circuit, based in West Palm Beach, runs an electric fleet of on-demand shuttles that contract with cities. The company was founded in 2011, and has run on an app for the past seven years, according to its LinkedIn profile.

Where it runs: In South Florida, the shuttle service has a presence in Miami, Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach, Palm Beach and West Palm Beach. Circuit also runs in California, New York, Colorado, Illinois, Texas, Massachusetts and New Jersey.

What’s new with the shuttle service in South Florida?

Hollywood pilot program: Circuit has taken its on-demand shuttle beyond the traditional downtown and beach areas to residential and working-class west of Interstate 95 in Hollywood. The two-month trial runs until May 31.

What to know about Sun Shuttle West

.@cohgov in partnership with @ride_circuit has launched a two-month pilot community shuttle service in West Hollywood.



Sun Shuttle West will operate Mon-Sat, from 10am to 2pm at 18 predetermined locations, including the Hollywood Tri-Rail Station. https://t.co/vAXmYuKnHl pic.twitter.com/lXtNeN2tjf — Tri-Rail (@Tri_Rail) March 27, 2023

Where it goes: The Sun Shuttle West stops at 18 locations west of I-95 between Johnson and Washington streets to Florida’s Turnpike. Stops include the Hollywood Tri-Rail station, Target on Hollywood Boulevard, Miramar Bakery on State Road 7 and the Hillcrest neighborhood.

Hours of service: The on-demand shuttle runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Vehicles: 12-person vans.

How it works: Travelers should download the Circuit app to request a ride. Fare is $2 a ride. Riders should not wait at a stop without first requesting a ride through the app. Riders without smartphones can request a ride by calling 954- 303-9057.

Next steps: The city of Hollywood says, “Ridership will be evaluated during this pilot program and used for a feasibility study for a permanent community shuttle service. This additional community shuttle service would help to link with the BCT mainline bus system and Tri-Rail giving residents, visitors, and the business community access to a more integrated and convenient mass transit system within the city and beyond.”

Off to a great start! The Sun Shuttle West On-Demand Fixed Stop Community Shuttle just started & already they are heading to pick up their first passenger! @ride_circuit pic.twitter.com/b5vXVs2VHa — City of Hollywood,FL (@cohgov) March 27, 2023

Other Circuit routes

Downtown and beach: Circuit”s Sun Shuttle runs a beach and downtown route in Hollywood from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.