Take a Ride Through the Badass Trailer For Lil Nas X's Debut Album, Montero

Image Source: Getty / Rich Fury

After putting on an epic performance at the BET Awards, Lil Nas X is giving fans even more action. On Tuesday, the rapper released the trailer for his debut album, Montero, and it must have Marvel superheroes shaking. The minute-long trailer teases that the album is "coming soon" and features clips from his previously released music videos like "Old Town Road," "Panini," "Holiday," and "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)." Yep, even Billy Ray Cyrus and Chris Rock make appearances in the clip. There's also a preview of a new song at the end!

We don't know much about his upcoming album, but we do know it's executiveproduced by Take a Daytrip duo Denzel Baptiste and David Biral, which is a lot to be excited about. "Nas bringing us on to executive produce this album has changed our lives forever," they wrote on Instagram alongside the trailer. While Lil Nas X has blessed us with a handful of singles, Montero is his debut album and his first major release since the 7 EP in 2019. Check out the action-packed trailer for Montero Cinematic Universe below.

Watch the Trailer For Lil Nas X's Album, Montero