Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Remembers Her Father Rishi Kapoor Ahead Of Diwali, Shares A Pic From Last Year’s Celebration

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni often keeps sharing pictures of her father, late actor Rishi Kapoor. Be it any occasion, Riddhima cherishes every moment that she spent with her dearest dad. The five-day festival of Diwali has started and tomorrow is the main day and Riddhima can’t stop thinking about last year’s celebration with her father and mom Neetu Kapoor. The trio had posed for a picture outside Jalsa, where Amitabh Bachchan had hosted a grand Diwali bash. Rishi Kapoor Birth Anniversary: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Remembers Late Father In A Moving Post, Says 'I Miss You Each Day & Will Always Love You'.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared an emotional post from last year's celebration in which she mentioned ‘Miss you, papa’. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor had also attended the lavish Diwali party last year that was hosted by Ekta Kapoor at her residence. And if you remember, the veteran actor had also lashed out at the paparazzi for creating a ruckus to click pictures of him and other guests. He had requested the shutterbugs to not make any noise and maintain decorum. Rishi Kapoor's Scrabble Legacy Comes Alive In Neetu Kapoor's Game As She Defeats Daughter Riddhima Twice.

Diwali 2019

Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Neetu Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Well, this year the Kapoors and Bachchans would not be hosting Diwali party owing to the demise of Rishi Kapoor. The veteran actor, who was the heart and soul of every gathering, breathed his last on April 30 after battling cancer for two years.