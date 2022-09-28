How to Get Rid of Spotted Lanternflies

Lisa Milbrand
·5 min read

They may be pretty, but you definitely need to stomp out these plant pests.

<p>arlutz73/Getty Images</p>

arlutz73/Getty Images

I felt a little bad the first time I squashed a spotted lanternfly. With its gray-spotted wings and scarlet body, they looked a little too pretty to kill. But when I noticed a swarm of them sucking the life out of my beloved grapevine, I got over it pretty quickly.


If you live anywhere on the East Coast and into the Midwest, you may have spotted (and probably swatted) a few of these new and decidedly unwelcome guests. Here’s everything you need to know about the spotted lanternfly—and what to do if you encounter them.

What are spotted lanternflies?

Formally known as lycorma deliculata, the spotted lanternfly is common in Asia, but was first spotted in Pennsylvania in 2014. Since then, these leafhoppers have spread along the eastern seaboard, and west into Ohio and Michigan.


They start as black and white spotted nymphs, turn scarlet and white as they hit their “teen” stage, then morph into a bug with spotted gray wings and scarlet bodies as they reach the adult stage.


Even though they have wings, spotted lanternflies can’t actually fly far, so they’re most often spread by hitching a ride on cars or trucks, in crops, or even in luggage or sports gear from an affected area into new zones.

Why are spotted lanternflies a problem?

You don’t have to worry about a bite or sting from spotted lanternflies, for you or your animals. But plant parents will definitely want to take heed—these bugs go after plants, tapping the sap for their meals, and often injuring or killing the plant in the process.


While the tree of heaven (another invasive species) is their meal of choice, they also feast on agricultural plants like grapevines, hops plants, and fruit trees. And they can also feed off trees you probably have in your own backyard, like pine, maple, oak, poplar, and willow trees.


“When spotted lanternflies are young and in the immature stages, they can be found feeding on a wide variety of plants,” says Brian Eshenaur, senior extension associate for ornamental crops in the integrated pest management program at Cornell College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.  “The small black and white-spotted nymphs will feed on the leaf veins of smaller plants and shrubs such as raspberries, as well as the stems of garden plants like okra and cucumber. You may have to lift up the foliage or view them from below to find them as they often are on the underside of leaves.”


Spotted lanternflies also secrete a sweet, sticky substance called honeydew, which attracts ants, wasps, and bees, and can cause a black sooty mold, which can harm your plants.


Right now, there are few natural predators for lanternflies in the wild in the U.S., though Eshenaur notes that some animals are starting to notice this new potential snack. “A citizen science project out of Penn State documented praying mantises, spiders, yellow jackets, ants, and wheel bugs all as predators of spotted lanternflies,” he says. “In addition, birds will eat them, including backyard chickens, cardinals, and blue jays.”


But at the moment, people power may be the best solution to this pesky pest problem.

:

How do you get rid of spotted lanternflies?

If you spot these spotted menaces feasting on your trees or plants, you’ll find several effective ways to get rid of lanternflies.

1. Stomp or squash lanternflies

Affected states are initiating “stomp it out” campaigns, where you smash or step on the bugs when you find them. But that can be trickier if you spot the spotted lanternflies up in your trees. An old-fashioned fly swatter can help with the ones higher on your plants.

2. Vacuum lanternflies

Breaking out a shop vac or handheld can be another effective option—though you’ll need to take a few additional steps to ensure the bugs are dead, and clean out your vacuum well afterward. “Some of the lanternflies may survive their trip into the vortex, so empty with care and dispose in a sealed bag, or wait two days when they will have died before emptying,” Eshenaur says. “But don’t wait too long because the odor of decaying spotted lanternflies is not pleasant!”

3. Set traps

Attaching sticky traps to the trunks of affected trees can help catch them, though you’ll need to be cautious with those. “It’s important that they are loosely covered from the top with a screening material to prevent birds that are going after the immobile spotted lanternflies from getting stuck themselves,” Eshenaur says.

You can also use a simple lanternfly trap that funnels them into a container. “The circle trap utilizes screening that’s wider at the base and wrapped around a tree trunk to funnel the spotted lanternflies into a container from which they don’t escape,” Eshenaur says.

4. Use insecticides or sprays

EPA-approved insecticides with active ingredients like imidacloprid, bifentrhin, dinotefuran, neem oil, and soybean oil can be used to kill spotted lanternflies. You’ll also find some home remedies out there on the web that are not EPA-approved, such as using vinegar or a 50/50 combination of dish detergent and water. (I personally found the detergent-water combination effective, and knocked out most of the lanternfly population on my grapevine with that.)

How do you get rid of lanternfly eggs?

If you really want to help stem the surge of spotted lanternflies, you need to destroy the eggs. And that can be a little tricky, as they usually look like a one-inch swath of light gray mud or lichen on a tree trunk or other object, that covers tiny rows of brown eggs. (Spotted lanternflies aren’t fussy, and will put their eggs on anything outdoors, like your lawnmower, garden furniture, or your car or truck—though Eshenaur says they’re most likely high up in the canopies of trees).

If you spot them, use a knife, credit card, or other flat object to scrape away the eggs and dispose of them in a baggie filled with hand sanitizer or rubbing alcohol.

Latest Stories

  • Lions' Burnham placed on six-game injured list

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions, who struggled in Saturday's 25-11 loss to the Calgary Stampeders, have lost one of their biggest offensive weapons. The CFL team confirmed Monday afternoon that veteran receiver Bryan Burnham suffered a fractured wrist in Saturday's setback and will be placed on the six-game injured list this week. Burnham led B.C. (9-4) with 58 receiving yards against the Stampeders. The Lions remain hopeful that both Burnham and injured quarterback Nathan Rourke will return in time

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Treaty 6 First Nations woman 1st to join NHL's Winnipeg Jets as collegiate scout

    The Winnipeg Jets have hired its first First Nations woman from Treaty 6 territory in Saskatchewan. Sydney Daniels, 27, is joining the National Hockey League team as a college scout, but the woman from the Mistawasis Nehiyawak First Nation has already enjoyed a long hockey career. Daniels grew up in the United States for most of her life and attended Harvard University, where she was captain of the Harvard Crimson hockey team. When her playing career in the National Collegiate Athletic Associati

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • Internationals close gap at Presidents Cup, trail Americans 11-7 after four sessions

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canada's Taylor Pendrith thought he and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama were going to earn some points back for the international team when they were announced as partners for Saturday's afternoon session at the Presidents Cup. Unfortunately for them, they drew the duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, the most reliable pairing for the United States. After Matsuyama birdied the first hole for an early lead in the four-ball match, the Americans had six birdies to earn a 4 and 3 win,

  • Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined to make 29 saves for the shutout as the Oilers started what is anticipated to be a season packed with potential with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season play Sunday. “Once I got my legs under me, I felt pretty good,” said the 23-year-old Skinner, who has been slotted in as the likely backup to Jack Campbell this season. “After any

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Jennifer Jones, Reid Carruthers take PointsBet curling titles

    FREDERICTON — Jennifer Jones and Reid Carruthers were the winners of the inaugural PointsBet Invitational on Sunday with their Manitoban curling teams each pocketing $50,000 in prize money. Jones defeated Casey Scheidegger's team, with Kristie Moore filling in at skip for the absent Scheidegger, in the women's final 7-4. Carruthers doubled Matt Dunstone 8-4 in the men's championship game at Willie O’Ree Place in Fredericton. Both teams won four straight games to collect winners' cheques. Jones,

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • Islanders focused on bouncing back, returning to playoffs

    After missing the playoffs for the first time in four years, the New York Islanders had a long offseason to reflect on what went wrong. With a new coach and mostly the same roster that reached the Stanley Cup semifinals the previous two years, they are ready for a fresh start. “It was nice to reset, have a longer summer to regroup,” center Brock Nelson said. “I think everyone has the belief and confidence in the group that we have. ... We’re not too far removed from a couple of pretty good runs

  • Rangers' simple goal for new season: make the playoffs again

    A year ago, the New York Rangers were coming off a bevy of changes to the front office, the coaching staff and the roster. The result was a run to the Eastern Conference Final. The Rangers are preparing for the new season with an eye on returning to the postseason again. “We need the goal of making the playoffs,” said defenseman Jacob Trouba, the Rangers' new captain. “Once you get in that tournament, anything can happen. We found that out. It’s not easy to make the playoffs. ... The grind to ge

  • Homan eliminated at PointsBet Invitational after losing draw to the button

    FREDERICTON — Rachel Homan's third-seeded team was eliminated from the PointsBet Invitational Friday after dropping a 7-6 decision to Kristie Moore's sixth-seeded side. Moore, who's filling in for absent skip Casey Scheidegger, scored two points in the ninth end and held Homan to a single in the 10th. Since traditional extra ends are not used at this event, Moore sealed the victory by finding the rings with her draw to the button after Homan's throw was short of the paint. "I knew that that was

  • Jets' vets do just enough to beat Senators 5-3

    WINNIPEG — New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness didn't find a lot of highlights in his team's 5-3 pre-season victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. “I’ll never complain about a win, but listen, there’s a lot of work to be done here,” Bowness said. “I thought we started to skate better in the third … but no I’m not happy with it at all. “For a lot of guys that was their first game, but that being said, we have to play a lot faster than that.” Daniel Torgersson scored twice and Kyle Con