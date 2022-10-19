Rico Henry exclusive: ‘Ashley Cole was my hero – I would love to play for England like him’

With a pre-match routine that includes studying the footage of Ashley Cole before games, it is perhaps no surprise that Rico Henry has ambitions of following his hero and wearing the England shirt like the country’s most capped full-back.

Henry studies Cole’s technique and the ability to be part of attacks yet never lose his defensive position, using what he has learned in Brentford’s fearless approach to the Premier League.

It has been a steep learning curve, accelerated by facing the likes of Mohamed Salah, but as Thomas Frank’s team prepare to take on Chelsea on Wednesday, there is a sense that no boundaries are being set on what can be achieved.

For the club, that could mean the top 10 and beyond. On a personal level, Henry qualifies for Jamaica but still harbours hopes of the Three Lions and making a late surge for Gareth Southgate’s squad heading to Qatar.

“I would love to play for England,” he told Telegraph Sport. “If I could get the opportunity I feel I could play a big part. I see Ben Chilwell and Luke Shaw doing a great job and I believe I can do a great job as well. I’ll concentrate on Brentford and if I get the call I’ll be ready. It would be an amazing feeling and I just have to keep going.”

Southgate’s big injury worries have been at right-back in the last fortnight. On the other flank, Ben Chilwell is now back in the frame at Chelsea after Graham Potter’s arrival, while Luke Shaw is battling with Tyrell Malacia at Manchester United for a starting place.

‘I’d watch clips of Cole, he was the all-round left-back’

In Henry’s favour is that he has been playing consistently, featuring in every Premier League match this season and missing only three minutes of their campaign. After studying Cole for so many years, the 25-year-old is now on the same stage as the former Arsenal full-back.

“He was my hero growing up, looking at his games and the way he went forward and how he defended. He could do it all,” said Henry. “That is what I want to do with my game. Before games I’d watch clips of him, he was the all-round left-back, a winner and certainly wasn’t happy when he was losing.”

After five years in the Championship, Henry learnt quickly on the job following promotion. His focus initially was defending and it has been his manager, Frank, who has been urging him to use his speed to get forward. His assist for Ivan Toney, a cross landing in the six-yard box, is the type of attack his Danish manager wants.

‘I’ve learnt so much from Frank since he came six years ago’

Frank has been a big part of Henry’s development, working with him as part of Dean Smith’s backroom staff before taking charge himself. He believes he has one of the best left-backs in the Premier League in his squad.  

“The gaffer tells us we want to finish in the top half of the table but to aim for the sky, anything can happen,” Henry said.

“I’ve learnt so much from him since he came six years ago. I’ve only had two managers and Thomas worked under Dean, so it was easy when he switched over. He had me in the team straight away and has been good ever since.

“The gaffer reminds me to get in behind, keep going and run hard and make sure I’m in the right areas at the right time. He knows I have the pace to get there, the physicality to get there and also to track back. That is another reason he wants me in the final third because he knows I can get back.”

After a year together in the Premier League, the bond between players was strengthened in pre-season when Frank took his players into the Alps.

“We went mountain climbing in pre-season in Austria, we’ve done crazy stuff which is good for players and keeps us going,” said Henry. “They planned the route beforehand but there is nobody else there so everyone sticks together.

“The togetherness in the team is very good. We are very close and look out for each other, which we do every game. On our day we know we can beat any team in the league. We have a lot of meetings in and around the training ground to go over what we have to work on and to refresh. On our days off we would even go for food together.”

Food intake has also been important as the squad copes with the fixture pile-up ahead of the World Cup, which has kept Henry fit and ready up to Qatar and if a call comes from Southgate.

“We’ve got a nutritionist that helps and it’s just getting the body right for a lot of running,” he said. “It’s not so much changing food but just more [of it], because we have to be quicker and games are coming thick and fast because of the World Cup. We have to recover quicker. Nutritionist is telling us that and giving us stuff, even post-match to recover the muscles quicker.”

Henry is one of the players hoping there will be no winter break for him.

