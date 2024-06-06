Ricky Turcios no longer upset at Raul Rosas Jr. for last-minute withdrawal: ‘I put the past behind me’

It appeared Ricky Turcios vs. Raul Rosas Jr. had the potential to turn into a bit of a grudge match a few months ago, but it doesn’t look like that’s the case anymore.

Turcios (12-3 MMA, 2-1 UFC) and Rosas Jr. (8-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) were originally scheduled to fight in February at a UFC Fight Night event in Mexico. However, minutes before the fight, with the event already started, Rosas Jr. pulled out from the fight, citing illness. Turcios wasn’t happy with the cancelation of his bout and was critical of Rosas.

Now, fighting at Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 57, Turcios no longer has any issues with Rosas Jr.

“The past is the past, you know what I’m saying?” Turcios said at UFC on ESPN 57 media day on Wednesday. “I put the past behind me in February in Mexico. I hit the reset button, and now we have a new challenge on the horizon.

“On that day, I don’t want to put too much energy into it anymore because it’s in the past. I was upset in Mexico, but I looked in the mirror and for me, I was like, ‘Let me calm myself. Let me calm myself. Let me meditate and focus on what I can do.’ I had to reset and chill and do what I do.”

Turcios is eager to finally back in the cage, given that he was supposed almost four months ago. He hopes for a finish, but willing to go to war all three rounds if necessary.

“As I enter into the octagon this Saturday, it’s just another opponent standing in the way of my goals,” Turcios said. “As I enter into the octagon, I have one objective and one objective only and that’s to win any means necessary, by knockout, submission, or frick it, if he’s super tough, we’ll go to war all the way to a decision.”

