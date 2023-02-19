Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins longest Daytona 500 ever

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the longest Daytona 500 ever under caution after a wreck on the final lap.

Stenhouse was ahead of Joey Logano when Kyle Larson went head-on into the wall amid a big crash on the second green-white-checker restart attempt.

The race officially ended on the 211th lap. The previous longest Daytona 500 was 209 laps in 2020.

The wreck on the final lap came after a big crash on the first two-lap overtime restart necessitated another attempt to get to the finish. The final lap crash took out nearly every car still running outside of the top three. Logano finished second and Christopher Bell was third.

The win is Stenhouse’s third of his Cup Series career and his first since 2017. He won at Daytona and Talladega that season while racing for the team now known as Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing.

Stenhouse did a great job staying ahead of everyone else over the final one-plus laps of the race and his winning move came before the wreck on the first overtime attempt. Stenhouse pushed Logano down the backstretch out of Turn 2 and then passed him before Austin Dillon got turned to trigger the big wreck and the caution.