RICKY SITOMER, CEO, Star Jets International, Inc. (JETR), Announces the Completion of its 2019 and 2020 Audit

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Jets International, Inc. (OTCPink: JETR), a leading Private Jet Charter Company, announces that it has completed its financial audit for 2019 and 2020. Success continues at JETR because the COVID-19 pandemic causes travelers to continue to look for private jet travel for business and pleasure, providing safe, clean environments.



Not showing any signs of slowing down, as predicted, the Company continues a big growth trend from those seeking private jet travels.

The Company started its review of the third quarter of 2021 and expected to file a Form S-1 to apply to Nasdaq in the first week of December. The Company intends to up-list to Nasdaq in January or February.

Ricky Sitomer, CEO of JETR, stated, “We are very excited to have completed this long-awaited audit for 2019 and 2020. We are looking forward to the next chapter in our Company, with our up-list to Nasdaq. The anticipated money raised will allow us to make acquisitions and have funds for increased marketing. The Company expects to grow exponentially with the completion of the up-list and the money raise. The Company has done approximately $9,000,000 in Revenue for the first three quarters of 2021. We expect to continue our trajectory and look forward to accomplishing our goals.”

Last week, JETR broadcasted to its investors a discussion on the results of its Q3 earnings; watch the broadcasting here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mz0HSF5JwUc

About Star Jets International, Inc. (OTCPink: JETR)

Star Jets International, Inc. (OTCPink: JETR) offers its customers all the advantages of owning a corporate jet without the burdens associated with ownership. This includes unprecedented flexibility through access to over 5,000 private jets domestically and 15,000 private jets worldwide. Star Jets executives have nearly 20 years of experience in aviation and marketing, http://starjetsinternational.com / and https://private-jet-charter-flight.com /. Watch Star Jets International “YouTube” video - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJZK4vvDiMNlXE-7g-s11OQ , and watch two CNBC Commercials about the Company- https://wave.evolphin.com/EVyy7j #.



For more information about this press release and Star Jets International, Inc., contact Ricky Sitomer at (917) 331-5152.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

Ricky Sitomer

CEO

Star Jets International Inc.

Tower 57

135 East 57th Street 16th Floor

New York, NY 10022

Mobile: 917-331-5152

Phone: 855-9-FLYJETS

Fax: 212-658-9810

RS@STARJETSINTL.COM

www.starjetsintl.com

“ANY JET. ANY TIME. ANYWHERE.”

