Ricky Sitomer, CEO of Star Jets International, Inc. (JETR) Announces $2,973,000 in Revenue for the Third Quarter of 2021

RICKY SITOMER, CEO of Star Jets International, Inc. (OTCPink: JETR) Announces $2,973,000 in Revenue for the Third Quarter of 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Jets International, Inc. (OTCPink: JETR), the leading Private Jet Charter Company, announces that the Company booked $2,973,000 for the third quarter of 2021. JETR’s continued success is attributable to many factors. Because of the Covid 19 Pandemic, travelers are looking to get away and have business meetings in a safe, clean environment. As predicted, the Company continues a big growth trend as the demand for private air travel is not showing any signs of slowing down.



The Company expects to continue its bookings throughout the 4th quarter and into the 1st quarter of 2022. Health and safety concerns related to Covid-19 remain a primary reason for the tremendous demand for private travel.

Ricky Sitomer, CEO of JETR stated, “Our team is very excited to have achieved our revenue goals for this quarter, earning almost $3,000,000. A key factor in this was the sheer growth of our clientele over the quarter. While the world continues to deal with the fallout of the pandemic, we continue to see a breakdown in commercial travel. As a result of this breakdown and difficulty in booking flights, we are seeing tremendous interest in private charters as consumers continue to lose confidence in commercial airlines’ abilities to get them to their destination safely and reasonably. The demand for a private charter is there, and Star Jets International is primed and ready to serve.”

In the next few days, the Company looks to finalize its long-awaited audited financial statement for 2019 and 2020. JETR management intends to apply to the OTCQB upon release of the completed audit.

Yesterday, JETR broadcasted to its investors a discussion on the results of its Q3 earnings; watch the broadcasting here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mz0HSF5JwUc

Please visit www.starjetsinternational.com for more information, Company updates, or book travel with Star Jets International, Inc.

About Star Jets International, Inc. (OTCPink: JETR)

Star Jets International, Inc. (OTCPink: JETR) offers its customers all the advantages of owning a corporate jet, without the burdens associated with ownership. This includes unprecedented flexibility through access to over 5,000 private jets domestically and 15,000 private jets worldwide. Star Jets executives have nearly 20 years of experience in aviation and marketing, http://starjetsin t ernational.com/ and https://private-jet - charter-flight.com/ . Watch Star Jets International “You Tube” video - https://www.youtube.com/ c hannel/UCJZK4vvDiMNlXE-7g-s11OQ , and watch two CNBC Commercials about the Company- https://wave.e v olphin.com/EVyy7j# .



For more information about this press release and Star Jets International, Inc., contact Ricky Sitomer at (917) 331-5152.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION :

Ricky Sitomer

CEO

Star Jets International Inc.

Tower 57

135 East 57th Street 11th Floor

New York, NY 10022

Mobile: 917-331-5152

Phone: 855-9-FLYJETS

Fax: 212-658-9810

RS@StarJetsIntl.com

www.StarJetsIntl.com

