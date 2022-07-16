Ricky Martin's Attorney Says Allegations of a Sexual Relationship with His Nephew Are 'Untrue'

CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Ricky Martin attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Ricky Martin's attorney is responding to reports that the singer could face 50 years in prison for domestic violence charges filed by his nephew.

"Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew," Marty Singer, attorney for the Puerto Rican singer, told PEOPLE exclusively in a statement.

He continued, "The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts."

Earlier this month, a complaint was made under Law 54, also known as the Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act per the Georgetown Journal of Gender and the Law, but due to the nature of the bill authorities did not reveal the petitioner's name. Martin denied these allegations.

"The allegations against Ricky Martin that lead to a protection order are completely false and fabricated," representatives for Martin, 50, told PEOPLE at the time. "We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated."

Police attempted to issue the restraining order earlier this month in an upscale neighborhood in Puerto Rico — where the singer is from — the Associated Press reported on July 2.

"Up until now, police haven't been able to find him," police spokesman Axel Valencia told the AP. Valencia also told the AP that the order prevents Martin from contacting the person who made the complaint and that a judge will later decide whether the order should remain in place.

Earlier this week, however, Spanish media outlet Marca reported that Eric Martin, the singer's brother, revealed the petitioner is Ricky's nephew.

The news comes after his ex-manager Rebecca Drucker sued the "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer for more than $3 million in unpaid commissions, according to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE that were filed with the Los Angeles Central District Court on June 29.

The 15-page complaint claimed that Drucker helped Martin through "recording contracts, touring and sponsorship deals, and other professional endeavors," adding, "With Rebecca at his side, Martin made millions of dollars and therefore owes Rebecca substantial commissions."