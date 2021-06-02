Ricky Martin on His 'Romantic' Husband and Having More Kids: 'The Embryos Are Frozen!'

"Look, I'm an open book!" Ricky Martin announces when the subject of more kids comes up. "I don't hide anything nowadays. We are not pregnant. Right now, we're dealing with a pair of twins and a pair of Irish twins because Lucia and Renn are only nine months apart. And they're overwhelming, but we're strong and healthy."

He has a happy home life and it shows.

When Martin first connected with Syrian-Swedish artist Jwan Yosef, 37, on Instagram in 2016, it was to talk art. "I did think, 'My God, you're one handsome man,' " Martin admits. The twriko chatted for six months — purely platonically, he insists — until they finally met in person in London.

"I saw him and I said, 'Oh my God. I am marrying him.' " A year later at the Connaught hotel, the same spot where they first met, the couple got engaged. "He's the most romantic man I've ever met," Martin says. "He complains I never sing for him. But he's a good dancer. I call him Shakira!"

Their 2017 wedding was a last-minute decision when they realized both of their families happened to be in town. Says Martin: "I looked at him and said, 'Everyone's here. Let's do it!' "

Matthew Brookes Ricky Martin

At the time Martin was a single dad, via surrogate, to twins Valentino and Matteo, now 12. "And now we have Irish twins too, because Lucia and Renn were born nine months apart," he says.

Martin says more kids might be on the way. "Yes, we want more. There are embryos frozen," he says. "I remember every Sunday in my grandparents' house — we were 34 grandkids. I always said, 'One day, I want to open the door to my house and see many kids running at me saying, 'Daddy, Daddy, Dad!' That's something I've always dreamed of."

What is the couple listening to at home this summer? Ricky made a playlist just for PEOPLE.

Ricky's Summer Playlist:

Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"

Carla Morrison, "Azúcar Morena"

The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk, "Starboy"

Drake, "Hotline Bling"

Lil Nas X, "Montero"

Pet Shop Boys, "Being Boring"

Rihanna, "We Found Love"

REM, "Everybody Hurts"

Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More"

