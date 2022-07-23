Ricky Martin Returns to the Stage After Court Case Is Dismissed: 'I Want You to Focus on the Love'

Daniela Avila
·3 min read
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Ricky Martin performs live on stafe during the amfAR Cannes Gala 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Clint Spalding/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Ricky Martin performs live on stafe during the amfAR Cannes Gala 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Clint Spalding/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)

Clint Spalding/amfAR/Getty for amfAR Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin is asking fans to focus on the good.

Only one day after a court case against Martin was dismissed, the Puerto Rican singer hit the Hollywood Bowl stage in Los Angeles with some help from the LA Philharmonic. Together, they delivered a night filled with live music, dance numbers and iconic Martin flavor.

"This is going to be a beautiful evening," Martin, 50, told the audience after opening with his hit songs "Till I Get to You," "La Bomba" and "Livin' La Vida Loca." He added: "Are you ready to have a good time? All I want is for you to forget all of your issues. I want you to focus on the love and the light."

Throughout the show, the star also sang more of his most popular singalongs, including "She Bangs," "Lola Lola," "Shake Your Bon Bon" and "Vente Pa' Ca," causing the audience to lift out of their seats.

The audience also got to hear some fan-favorites like "Vuelve," which was backed by the harmonious sounds of the orchestra, led by Gustavo Dudamel.

It wasn't a Martin show without dance numbers, drummers, flamenco and feathers galore — and the star surely delivered. After an energetic encore performance of "Cup of Life," Martin waved goodbye to his cheerful fans and said, "Thank you for such a beautiful evening."

Only one day ahead of his show, Martin's nephew, who'd accused the singer of sexual abuse, asked to have the case dismissed in a Puerto Rican court. His request was obliged, attorneys for Martin told PEOPLE in a statement.

"Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court. The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter," the statement read. "The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case."

The statement continued: "This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career."

The allegations, which Martin denied, first emerged on July 1 when a judge granted a restraining order against him under Law 54 — also known as the Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act. At the time, the name of the petitioner was unknown due to the nature of the case. Spanish media outlet Marca later reported that Eric Martin, the singer's brother, revealed the petitioner was his nephew.

Shortly after the case was dismissed, Martin addressed his fans in a video obtained by TMZ where said he was focused on healing.

"I'm in front of the cameras today because I really need to talk in order for me to start my healing process," Martin said in the video. "For two weeks, I was not allowed to defend myself because I was following a procedure where the law obligated me not to talk until I was in front of a judge."

He continued: "Thank God [these] claims were proven to be false, but I'm going to tell you the truth. It has been so painful. It has been devastating for me, for my family, for my friends. I don't wish this upon anybody."

