Ricky Martin, Maluma, Gloria Estefan and More Pay Tribute to Late Mariachi Legend Vicente Fernández

Vicente Fernández accepts his special award from Ricky Martin performs onstage during the 20th annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kevin Winter/Getty

The Latin music industry is mourning the death of Vicente Fernández.

Ricky Martin, Maluma, and Gloria Estefan were among the many friends and fans who paid tribute to the late mariachi legend, who died Sunday at age 81, four months after he suffered a fall that put him on a ventilator in the ICU.

"My heart is broken. Don Chente was an angel to me his entire life. He loved me and I loved him. Whenever I went to Guadalajara, he'd come to my concerts and go. The only thing that makes my soul feel better in this moment is that every time that we saw each other, I told him how important he was to me," Martin, 49, wrote on Twitter. "All my love and strength to his family and everyone suffering this great loss."

Maluma, 27, posted a throwback selfie with Fernández to Instagram. "He'll continue being 'THE KING.' Sending a hug filled with strength to his family whom I love," he wrote in the caption.

"Today is a difficult and painful day for the world of music with the loss of a Mexican titan who, for decades, took his roots to the highest all over the world," Estefan, 64, wrote, posting a photo of Fernández on Instagram.

"Don Vicente Fernández leaves us with a legacy of songs, movies and new generations who will continue to sing his songs and elevate his name with every note. Sharing my condolences to his family and with everyone who loved and respected him. I am one of his biggest fans and will continue loving him, respecting hi. And admiring the great person he was and the footprints he leaves in history," she continued.

Mario Lopez also posted a tribute on Instagram. "Vicente Fernández was not just a singer. He was the voice of a culture who filled the households of many of us who grew up listening to his songs. His music is the soundtrack to a ton of memories," he wrote. "Today all of Mexico and the world mourn one of the best ever. Damn, I'm sad…"

"The legend of all legends. You will be missed but never forgotten," wrote Pitbull, adding: "Enjoy the heavens and some tequila from king to king. Dale maestro!"

Alejandro Sanz also posted a photo of himself and Fernández with a touching tribute. ‪"Sad day. No words. The history of Mexican music will always hold the name Vicente, my friend. You are and will always be THE KING forever. Your legacy is history. Sending a hug to your family," he wrote.

"There are days where the light shines a bit less because a star has left us," Luis Fonsi wrote, posting a photo of himself with Vicente and son Alejandro Fernández. "It was a pleasure to share time with you — life and history with one of the biggest legends that music has ever known. Sending strength to the whole family. Viva Mexico."

"One of Latin music's biggest idols has left. His voice echoes always in the cantinas of my soul," wrote Juanes with a photo of Vicente. "RIP," Prince Royce posted with another photo.

Country star George Strait also paid tribute to his fellow music legend on Twitter.

"Sad news today. We lost The amazing legendary Vicente Fernández this morning. One of my heroes. May he Rest In Peace and may God bless and comfort his family," he wrote. "Hasta la Cruz Chente!!"

Fernández famously won four Grammys and eight Latin Grammys and is responsible for writing some of the genre's biggest hits, including "Por Tu Maldito Amor," "Volver Volver," "Acá Entre Nos," "Hermoso Cariño," "Mujeres Divinas," and covers such as "El Rey" and "Camino de Guanajuato," to name a few.

El Ídolo de México's family announced the musician's death Sunday morning on Instagram. "It was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone his great musical career. He gave everything to his audience," read the post. "Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing."

The ranchero star's death comes after his family shared in August that he was in "serious but stable" condition and on a ventilator following a fall at his Guadalajara ranch.