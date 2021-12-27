Ricky Martin and Husband Jwan Yosef Celebrate Daughter Lucia's 3rd Birthday with Sweet Snaps

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Ricky Martin, left, and husband Jwan Yosef

Last Friday was a special day for Ricky Martin's family, marking both his and his daughter Lucia's birthday.

To celebrate the occasion, Martin, 50, and his husband Jwan Yosef posted sweet photos of their daughter on Instagram.

"Today is a double JOY, my most incredible husband @ricky_martin turns 50 and my daughter Lucia turns 3🌟" Yosef, 37, wrote alongside some images of Martin walking on a beach with the toddler, as well as an adorable video of Lucia running into Martin's arms.

Yosef then paid tribute to his husband — "You have been a ray of light for the past 5 decades and heres to another 50 years of complete LIGHT ❤️" he wrote. "I love YOU forever and always hayati."

Martin posted the same pictures of himself and Lucia on his own Instagram page, sharing a caption in Spanish.

"This pretty girl has her birthday the same day as me," the singer wrote, according to a translation. "The 24th of December. Lucia Martin-Yosef, the light in my eyes, my inspiration, my motivation. You are the head of the house and we love it that way. I love you with all my being. Congratulations my daughter."

Martin also shares twins Matteo and Valentino, 12, and son Renn, 2, with Yosef. In June, he opened up to PEOPLE about potentially expanding their family, but clarified that they weren't making any big decisions just yet.

"I don't hide anything nowadays. We are not pregnant," Martin said at the time. "Right now, we're dealing with a pair of twins and a pair of Irish twins because Lucia and Renn are only nine months apart. And they're overwhelming, but we're strong and healthy."

"Yes, we want more," he added. "There are embryos frozen."

Martin then noted that having a large family with many kids had always been a dream of his.

"I remember every Sunday in my grandparents' house — we were 34 grandkids. I always said, 'One day, I want to open the door to my house and see many kids running at me saying, 'Daddy, Daddy, Dad!' That's something I've always dreamed of," he said.