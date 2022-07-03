Ricky Martin Denies Allegations in Domestic Abuse Restraining Order: 'Completely False and Fabricated'

Ricky Martin lors du 75e festival de Cannes le 25 mai 2022. (Photo by Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Ricky Martin is denying allegations in a domestic abuse restraining order filed in Puerto Rico and believes he will be fully vindicated.

A complaint was made under Law 54, also known as the Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act per the Georgetown Journal of Gender and the Law, but due to the nature of the bill authorities did not reveal the petitioner's name.

"The allegations against Ricky Martin that lead to a protection order are completely false and fabricated," representatives for Martin told PEOPLE. "We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated."

Police attempted to issue the restraining order on Friday in an upscale neighborhood in Puerto Rico - where the singer is from – the Associated Press reported.

"Up until now, police haven't been able to find him," police spokesman Axel Valencia told the AP. Valencia told the AP that the order prevents Martin from contacting the person who made the complaint and that a judge will later decide whether the order should remain in place.

Telemundo reported that details surrounding the complaint are still unclear. The order was issued by Judge Raiza Cajigas Campbell of the Court of First Instance of San Juan following a request from an ex parte.

Officials reportedly also clarified that the petitioner did not initially file a police complaint but instead went to court in their own right to request a protection order.

"We confirm that the Puerto Rico Police is in the process of filing a protection order, under Law 54, issued against Mr. Enrique Martín," police said in a police statement, per Hindustan Times.

Ricky Martin's real name is Enrique Martin.

"As established by the nature of the process, from the moment the Police received a copy of the protection order, through the new Center for Operations and Processing of Protection Orders (COPOP), its processing was coordinated by the assigned agents to the Dorado barracks."

PEOPLE reached out to authorities to request a comment but did not immediately receive a response.

The news comes after his ex-manager Rebecca Drucker sued the "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer for more than $3 million in unpaid commissions, according to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE that were filed with the Los Angeles Central District Court on Wednesday.

Martin, 50, was managed by Drucker during two separate time periods — from 2014 to 2018 and later from 2020 to 2022. The latter timeframe, according to Drucker, was due to his "personal and professional life [being] in absolute turmoil."

The 15-page complaint claimed that Drucker helped Martin through "recording contracts, touring and sponsorship deals, and other professional endeavors," adding, "With Rebecca at his side, Martin made millions of dollars and therefore owes Rebecca substantial commissions."

Drucker's complaint also mentioned an incident that allegedly took place in September 2020, where she claimed that Martin was threatened with a "potentially career-ending allegation."

She argued that through her counsel, Martin "emerged unscathed and proceeded with his professional resurgence."

Drucker also alleged that Martin "fostered a toxic work environment wherein he constantly mistreated, manipulated, and lied to Rebecca, forcing her to resign as his manager in April 2022."

She has since claimed that Martin has "threatened" her "and is attempting to force her to sign an agreement with a nondisclosure clause to silence Rebecca about the abhorrent behavior by Martin that she has both witnessed and endured." Drucker, however, said in the docs she "will not be silenced."

The complaint added: "For years, she protected Martin from the consequences of his reckless indiscretions. Rebecca did so not only because she was his manager, but also because she thought that Martin was her dear friend."

A representative for Martin declined to comment when contacted by PEOPLE at the time.