Ricky Hatton vs Marco Antonio Barrera LIVE: Kaisee Benjamin challenges Dalton Smith after Frazer Clarke beats Kamil Sokołowski

Marco Antonio Barrera and Ricky Hatton face off ahead of their exhibition bout (PA)

Ricky Hatton is back with the legendary British fighter rising again to star in the ring for the first time in a decade when he takes on former multiple-weight world champion Marco Antonio Barrera.

The pair will put on a show with nostalgia likely to flood back for fight fans throughout this exhibition in Manchester. Hatton, 44, has been retired from professional boxing since 2012 when Vyacheslav Senchenko delivered a crushing knockout. Perhaps Hatton’s best night was the whirlwind knockout of Kostya Tszyu, with his legion of supporters following him on the road as he dared to be great against Floyd Mayweather Jr and Manny Pacquiao.

Hatton is relishing the chance to prove his worth on Saturday with the Barrera bout allowing him to shift excess weight and transform his lifestyle. After shedding the pounds, Hatton has even been able to spar with his son Campbell as he ventures further in his professional career, explaining to the Independent how special an experience it has been. The fight will be at the same venue as Natasha Jonas’ world title fight with Marie Eve Dicaire.

Hatton vs Barrera

Dalton Smith vs Kaisee Benjamin

21:52 , Jack Rathborn

Smith poised to counter Benjamin still, but this is decent pressure from the challenger.

A few right hands exchanged in the sixth, Benjamin more urgent after being told after the fifth by his corner that he “gave the round away”.

Dalton Smith vs Kaisee Benjamin

21:48 , Jack Rathborn

Dalton Smith now leading off against Kaisee Benjamin, still though, we have a lot of intense waiting before the lead-off shots are thrown.

Nice jab snaps Benjamin’s head back. Smith pivots well off the jab in the fifth but then rides a nice lead left hook from Benjamin.

Still a jab contest, but Benjamin right in this fight and likely defying the 10/1 in-play odds currently attached to his name.

Dalton Smith vs Kaisee Benjamin

21:44 , Jack Rathborn

This one has caught fire in the fourth!

Benjamin pouring on the pressure as Smith finds himself trapped on the ropes.

Dalton Smith vs Kaisee Benjamin

21:38 , Jack Rathborn

We’ve got a close fight entering the third.

Nice competitive action as both men look to set traps with their sudden lead-off movement.

Not a lot happening, but both men using up plenty of energy as they feint and aim to counter any slight delays.

Dalton Smith vs Kaisee Benjamin

21:30 , Jack Rathborn

Kaisee Benjamin with the songs and noise from the crowd.

Smith backed up immediately, nice and explosive with the low lead hand.

Dalton Smith vs Kaisee Benjamin

21:28 , Jack Rathborn

Here we go then, Dalton Smith bobbing on his way to the ring to the sound of Arctic Monkeys’ When the Sun Goes Down.

Benjamin, a big Birmingham City fan, looks cool and calm, he’s done it the hard way, stepping up from area level and forcing Smith to take him on as the mandatory challenger.

But Smith is a special fighter in the making...

Frazer Clarke reacts to win over Kamil Sokolowski

21:19 , Jack Rathborn

“I got to show everybody a bit more repertoire, I didn't want the six rounds, but I needed them.

“I need to go back to the gym, work harder, it's great experience. If I was watching, there's so much to build on.

“Keep progressing, I'm 4-0 and still learning the game.”

Tyler Denny defeats Bradley Rea to retain English middleweight title

21:19 , Jack Rathborn

Frazer Clarke vs Kamil Sokolowski

21:17 , Jack Rathborn

Frazer Clarke moves to 4-0 after beating Kamil Sokolowski on points (60-54)

Frazer Clarke vs Kamil Sokolowski

21:14 , Jack Rathborn

Good work from Clarke, six competitive rounds to add to a resume badly lacking experience after pull-outs and injuries to opponents.

The heavy hands of @BigFrazeBoxer hit the target and hurt Kamil Sokolowski 🎯💥#FightNightManchester | 12 Nov | AO Arena, Manchester | @SkySportsBoxing pic.twitter.com/mtR6gh9Vpp — BOXXER (@boxxer) November 12, 2022

Frazer Clarke vs Kamil Sokolowski

21:07 , Jack Rathborn

Big swelling under Sokolowski’s eyes. There is a cut under his right eye too.

Attritional impact from Clarke, but he only has a round and a half to put away the hardened Sokolowski.

Frazer Clarke vs Kamil Sokolowski

21:06 , Jack Rathborn

Not many openings for Clarke and time running out to make that statement.

Sokolowski is very experienced, 11-26-3, Clarke now pivoting off the back foot and moving clockwise.

Remember we have Dalton Smith vs Kaisee Benjamin for the British lightweight title next.

Round 5 coming up...

Frazer Clarke vs Kamil Sokolowski

21:00 , Jack Rathborn

Liam Smith and Ben Whittaker taking in the action at ringside.

Into the third, can Clarke start to chip away at Sokolowski’s hardened shell.

The Pole punches out a jab or three, he dips to his right and throw it from a low angle.

Clarke now looking to vary his power and speed, still light on his feet in the third.

Frazer Clarke vs Kamil Sokolowski

20:56 , Jack Rathborn

A decent opener from the former Olympian, Clarke boxing nicely with plenty of pop in those shots.

A crisp left hook looks like the biggest threat to Sokolowski.

Now leading off with the left uppercut, Clarke faced with a puzzle here as Sokolowski covers up and gets low in round two.

Frazer Clarke vs Kamil Sokolowski

20:51 , Jack Rathborn

We’re underway!

Frazer Clarke with a mini step-up here against an experienced campaigner.

Tyler Denny beats Bradley Rea on points, defends English middleweight title

20:47 , Jack Rathborn

It’s been a cracking night of boxing in Manchester so far.

We’ve seen a brilliant domestic-level fight for the English middleweight title.

Tyler Denny defended his title on points against Bradley Rea, it’s the kind of fight we need more of, closely-matched, up-and-comers risking their ‘0’.

20:43 , Jack Rathborn

Natasha Jonas is possibly the most extraordinary boxer in Britain at the moment.

This Saturday in Manchester, she will fight for her third version of the world light-middleweight title in a consecutive sequence of fights that is remarkable. Some in the boxing game call it super-welter, by the way.

Jonas jumped up in weight over 20 pounds, leaping over three full divisions to win the WBO version of the title in February; seven months later she added the WBC version and on Saturday she fights Marie Eve Dicaire for the IBF version.

Back in 2012, Jonas lost at the London Olympics to Katie Taylor and, four years later, she watched the Rio Olympics from her home in Liverpool; she had retired and had a child. Her boxing days and nights were over.

20:36 , Jack Rathborn

The boxing landscape is arguably as intriguing as it has ever been.

The past few years have seen heavyweight epics for the ages between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, they have seen Saul “Canelo” Alvarez establish himself as the face of the sport in the eyes of many fans, and they have seen frequent displays of technical brilliance from champions in lighter weight classes.

There have been upsets, title unifications, and there has been no shortage of drama – Anthony Joshua’s defeats by Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk standing out as prime examples.

Friday 11 November 2022 16:37 , Jack Rathborn

When Ricky Hatton looked in the mirror ahead of this year’s Pride of Manchester Awards, an intense realisation dawned on him. The former world champion looked back at a man “drowning” in his suit after recently shedding almost four stone. Thoughts of returning to the man that once tipped the scales at 15 stone “scared” him, pushing him to further commit to a new lifestyle. It is one that has seen him, at 44 years of age, fall back in love with boxing and embrace the challenge of a four-round exhibition bout on Saturday against another legendary fighter: Marco Antonio Barrera.

Hatton, like many, struggled throughout the Covid pandemic and lost his cousin during lockdown.

“It never bothered me while I was fighting, because in six or seven weeks I’d be back training and it would come off anyway. I can’t keep dragging some f***er out of retirement every time I want to get some weight off,” Hatton tells The Independent. “I’ve enjoyed the compliments, people coming up to me with problems with their mental health and saying, ‘F***ing hell, Rick, I’ve been struggling with my weight and seeing you shift all that weight has made me want to.’

