Ricky Gervais responds to After Life ghost theory

As well as BBC's Normal People and Too Hot To Handle, we've been binge-watching Netflix's After Life while in self isolation, which dropped on the streaming service last week.

The second series of Ricky Gervais's black comedy follow Tony as he continues to grieve over his wife Lisa's death, and attempt to come to terms with life without her. Tony, played by Ricky, is comforted by Penelope Wilton's character Anne, who he meets in the graveyard while visiting his wife.



In a recent Twitter Q&A, the actor and director was asked about a popular fan theory that Anne was actually a ghost, and was visiting Tony from beyond the grave, a bit like in Scrooge.

"No, she's not. I love that conspiracy theory and it could happen," Ricky responded (via The Mirror). "[But] not in one of my things. That would be odd, if I suddenly – unless I did an actual fantasy thing where there were ghosts and angels, which I might one day."



Explaining that Anne represents the best in humanity, Ricky continued: "She's real. She's there to show that the kindness of strangers can save a life, really, and that we all need an Anne in our life.

"That slightly older, wiser person with nothing to gain other than just showing empathy and honesty," he added. "It was that really, it was just the straightforward, didn't have to think about it, being nice to someone."

Ricky also spoke about the potential for another series of the Netflix show, adding, "I'd love to do a season three, it looks like it's going to go down a storm. So, if this reaction carries on then yes."

So it's good news for those after an After Life season 3, and bad news for those ghost fan theorists.

