Ricky Gervais gives brutal response after fans ask him to host Oscars next year

Ricky Gervais didn’t mince his words when a fan called for him to host the 2023 Academy Awards.

The After Life comedian addressed the event on social media on Sunday night (12 March) while celebrities began arriving at the Oscars ceremony.

Gervais has never hosted the Oscars – but his five stints as Golden Globes compere earned him a reputation for dishing out particularly savage awards show barbs.

On Twitter, Gervais responded to a tweet that read: “RT if you wish @rickygervais was hosting the #Oscars tonight.”

“F*** that,” he responded.

In another tweet, Gervais shared a clip of him at an awards show, addressing the crowd of film industry attendees. “Shut up, you disgusting, pill-popping sexual deviant scum,” he says in the clip.

“Enjoy the Oscars,” he wrote in an accompanying tweet, alongside a “crying laughing” emoji.

You can keep up to date with the latest Oscar night developments in our liveblog here.

Following the “slapgate” drama surrounding last year’s Oscar ceremony, this year’s awards night is being hosted by late night talk show stalwart Jimmy Kimmel.

Jimmy Kimmel is set to host this year’s Oscars (AFP via Getty Images)

Kimmel has previously hosted the Academy Awards on two other occasions.

Going into Oscar night, multiverse comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once was the firm favourite to take home Best Picture.

Also in competition The Banshees of Inisherin, The Fabelmans, Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water, Triangle of Sadness, Women Talking, All Quiet on the Western Front, Elvis and Tar.

For a breakdown of which films and nominees are likely to emerge from the night victorious, click here.

Here is a full list of the nominees.