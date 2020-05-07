Ricky Gervais confirms After Life season 3

Photo credit: Ray Burmiston/Netflix

Sound the klaxon, please: hit Netflix show After Life has just confirmed that it will indeed return for a third season.

Actor Ricky Gervais, who plays the main character Tony, revealed the news on Twitter, although he did hasten to add to fans that this really is "the last one".

This is huge news and a really exciting twist as it makes the show the first ever in Ricky's career history that he's strayed from his ‘two seasons and a special’ tradition (The Office, Extras and Derek all released only the two, and one special).

Season 2 spoilers below!

The much-loved first season follows main character Tony struggling to deal with the loss of wife Lisa (played by Kerry Godliman). You see the journalist, who previously had a passion for life, abandoning his moral compass, living life without much regard for those around him. That is, until his nearest and dearest stage an intervention.

Season two saw him lose his Dad, and was left on a cliffhanger with a question mark hanging over the potential relationship between Tony and Emma (Ashley Jensen), the care home nurse who cared for his elderly father in season one.

Here's everything you need to know about the next season, from when it'll be airing, to what to expect and more.

When was After Life season 3 confirmed?

Gervais first confirmed the next season on Twitter, saying: "Because so many of you watched #AfterLife2 so quickly and made it Number 1 again, the nice people at @Netflix have suggested that I get off my fat arse and do another season. This is all your fault", mirroring the exact Tweet he posted to confirm After Life season 2.

Because so many of you watched #AfterLife2 so quickly and made it Number 1 again, the nice people at @Netflix have suggested that I get off my fat arse and do another season. This is all your fault. pic.twitter.com/NDD2gGnFXx — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) May 6, 2020

Is there an After Life season 3 trailer yet?

Sadly not. However, Netflix did make a (heartbreaking) montage of all of the saddest bits of seasons one and two to tide us over, in the meantime. Lucky us.

To celebrate After Life being renewed for a 3rd season we've...put all the most heartbreaking moments from S2 into one video. Sorry. 😬 pic.twitter.com/IWHlprvJCR — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 6, 2020

It's unclear as to whether season three has actually started filming yet, but we'd assume due to current lockdown restrictions that it may be slightly delayed. As far as we know, there has only been confirmation on Gervais's and the official Netflix UK and Ireland Twitter accounts.

NEWS: After Life will return for season 3. — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 6, 2020

When will After Life season 3 air?

As above, new info on the series is... ahem... a little sparse at current, with not much being released other than confirmation that it is, in fact, definitely happening. As soon as we have news of the new season date, we'll let you know.

What about potential After Life season 3 plot lines?

Will Tony and Emma finally get together?

Will Tony lose his job at the newspaper as The Tambury Gazette faces imminent shutdown?

Will Tony get over the loss of his wife and Dad, and stop pushing those closest to him away?

We know as well as you do - but we're keeping everything crossed for a happy ending for the journo.



Who will star in After Life season 3?

Yet to be confirmed, but we're assuming the season will have to include Penelope Wilton as Anne alongside, obviously, Ricky Gervais as Tony. More to come as they confirm.



When did After Life season 2 hit screens?

After Life season two hit screens on 24th April 2020. The second season of the show started trending on Netflix the day it was released, prompting Gervais to thank fans on Twitter.





A genuine Thank You for all the 10 Star Reviews for #AfterLife2 https://t.co/VAWj8577VM

Best fans in the world 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DeE1EpB6mL

— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) April 30, 2020





What happened in After Life season 2?

Tony struggled with his mental health throughout the season, wrestling with the meaning of moving on and the sympathy his colleagues and friends continue to show him.

He also mourns the loss of his Dad and continually asks those around him to leave him alone. Potential new love Emma appeared on his doorstop as the season wrapped, while it appeared that Tony was considering taking his own life - his saving grace?

