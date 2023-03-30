Ricky Gervais Armageddon tour: Dates, venues, and tickets for his UK shows

Ricky Gervais will begin touring the UK next week (AFP via Getty Images)

Ricky Gervais has added more UK dates to his upcoming UK tour, Armageddon, after the first five shows sold out.

Gervais will begin touring the UK next week, with shows set to continue throughout the summer, before eventually coming to London for four dates in September.

The comedian and actor has also added more dates to his European and North American tours, which will see him perform in cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Dublin, Barcelona, Oslo, and Berlin, among others.

Gervais expressed his excitement about the tour on Twitter, saying: “I had no money growing up. My dad was a labourer and my mum did everything to make ends meet. I went to the local comprehensive at the end of my road. Life was tough, I guess.

“And yet, all I can remember is having a laugh. Anyway, in May, I’m playing The Hollywood F****** Bowl.”

How to get tickets to Ricky Gervais’ tour

Tickets for the new dates on the Ricky Gervais tour will go on sale on Friday, March 31, at 10am.

They will be available to buy from LiveNation.com and fans can set a reminder for when the tickets go live.

Ricky Gervais UK tour dates

April 4/5 – Newcastle O2 City Hall (sold out)

April 19 – St Albans Arena (sold out)

April 24/25 – Manchester O2 Apollo (sold out)

May 22 – Cambridge Corn Exchange

May 25 – Leeds First Direct Arena

May 30 – Manchester O2 Apollo

June 14 – Cardiff International Arena

June 21 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

July 20 – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

September 4 – Birmingham Utilita Arena

September 13/14/15/16 – London Palladium

October 6 – London OVO Arena Wembley

December 11/12 – Bristol Beacon

More UK Dates!

Gervais also revealed that the Armageddon tour will be available to watch on Netflix in 2024, once he finishes touring the world in 2023. His previous specials, SuperNature and Humanity, are currently available to stream.