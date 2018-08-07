Ricky Collard to stand in for injured father Rob at two BTCC events

Ricky Collard to stand in for injured father Rob

BMW junior driver Ricky Collard will replace his dad Rob in the WSR team for the next two meetings of the British Touring Car Championship.

The 22-year-old has been released from his commitments with BMW at the DTM meeting at Brands Hatch this weekend, where he was due to be a reserve driver.

He will step in for his father, who has been ruled out on medical grounds at Rockingham this weekend and at Knockhill on August 25/26.

Collard Sr suffered an accident at the last round of the BTCC at Snetterton, which aggravated an old concussion injury he sustained at Silverstone in September last year (below).

He has been advised to stand down until September.

Ricky Collard, whose last race was for BMW at the recent Spa 24 Hours, said: "The British Touring Car Championship is one of the biggest championships in the world and nobody can expect to just come in and run at the front straight away.

"That is disrespectful to the guys who are there, who are always at a high level.

"For me, it would be awesome if I could just get to the end of race one and see the chequered flag. That would be a real box ticked for me.

"I am not going to set any objectives because I know how hard the BTCC is."

Collard Jr has had two brief runs in the WSR car at Silverstone at the end of last year and again at Brands Hatch at the start of this campaign, but still reckons he will be on a steep learning curve.

"Dad has been really positive, really telling me I can do this," he said.

"But I am used to driving race cars with significant aerodynamics whereas the 125i M Sport doesn't, so that will be something to learn.

"Dad will have a headset and he will be on the pit wall - so if you see me unplug my pits-to-car radio on the TV you will know he is nagging me too much!

"Seriously, it is great to have someone like him in my corner and I will be trying to get as much advice from him as possible.

"I have been at BTCC meetings virtually since I could walk. I have also watched it on TV, and I know most of the drivers by their public image, but not all of them personally.

"It is going to be interesting to race against them and be part of that pack."

Collard Sr, who is 13th in the 2018 BTCC standings and took a race win at Oulton Park in June, said he hoped to be back in the cockpit later on in the season.

"There have been some meetings this season where I have felt absolutely fine, but at others I haven't felt that great," said the 48-year-old.

"I am disappointed to miss out, but this is a great chance for Ricky."