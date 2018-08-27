Rickie Fowler Withdraws From FedEx Cup Playoff Event With Oblique Injury

Rickie Fowler has withdrawn from this week's Dell Technologies Championship to nurse a partial tear in his right oblique, as his name was not among the official field list released by the PGA Tour on Monday.

Fowler has now withdrawn from the first two FedEx Cup playoff events—he did not play in last week's Northern Trust, which Bryson DeChambeau won by four shots. Fowler wrote on Instagram that he was withdrawing from the Northern Trust in an effort to be "back healthy and competitive ASAP for the FedEx Cup and more than ready for the Ryder Cup!"

Fowler is 22nd in the FedEx Cup standings, meaning he will advance to next week's BMW Championship despite his absence from TPC Boston this week. The top 75 in the standings will qualify for the BMW, while only the top 30 will qualify for the Tour Championship, where the FedEx Cup champion will be crowned.

The world No. 8 qualified seventh on the U.S. Ryder Cup points list, good enough for one of eight automatic qualifying spots. The final four spots on the team will be selected by captain Jim Furyk.

The Ryder Cup begins Sept. 28 at Le Golf National in France.