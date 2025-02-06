Rickie Fowler took wearing camo a bit too seriously at the WM Phoenix Open
Rickie Fowler's camo outfit has been a big topic of conversation during the first round of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open (you can buy the same set here), but he took it a bit too serious.
On the par-4 ninth hole, Fowler's tee shot went left and ended up in a bush. Meaning the California kid had to sneak his way into the brush, as if he was hunting for a gila monster, to hit his second shot.
Absolutely incredible. pic.twitter.com/Mmk9Bi4C0l
— Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) February 6, 2025
His playing partners were probably confused when they saw a ball coming from the bush.
What a fit, Rickie.
Unfortunately, the camo has apparently hidden his game, as Fowler made the turn in 4 over.
