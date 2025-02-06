Rickie Fowler took wearing camo a bit too seriously at the WM Phoenix Open

Rickie Fowler looks on from the sixth green during the first round of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.

Rickie Fowler's camo outfit has been a big topic of conversation during the first round of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open (you can buy the same set here), but he took it a bit too serious.

On the par-4 ninth hole, Fowler's tee shot went left and ended up in a bush. Meaning the California kid had to sneak his way into the brush, as if he was hunting for a gila monster, to hit his second shot.

His playing partners were probably confused when they saw a ball coming from the bush.

What a fit, Rickie.

Unfortunately, the camo has apparently hidden his game, as Fowler made the turn in 4 over.

