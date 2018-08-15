Rickie Fowler pulls out of Northern Trust with partial oblique tear

Rickie Fowler revealed during the second round of the PGA Championship that he was dealing with an oblique strain at Bellerive. "I’m playing with it, no excuses,” Fowler said at the time. “It hurts from time to time but that’s the way it is.” Fowler started the final round three shots back of Brooks Koepka but failed to make a Sunday charge, his one-over 71 dropping Fowler into a T-12 finish.

However, it appears Fowler's injury was worse than he let on. The 29-year-old has withdrawn from the Northern Trust, which serves as the first leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, due to a partial tear in his right oblique.

"News got out last week that I was dealing with an oblique injury the past two tournaments...it was confirmed yesterday, via MRI," Fowler said on Instagram. "My team and I feel like it’s best not to play next week in the Northern Trust.

Fowler said in St. Louis he suffered the injury at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in Akron. Fowler finished T-17 in the tour's final visit to Firestone, although did not acknowledge any ailments at the time.

Fowler insisted he plans on returning at some point during the postseason, and doesn't believe the tear will keep him from competing in the Ryder Cup. Fowler earned one of the eight automatic U.S. selections on Sunday.

Fowler, who is not playing in the regular-season finale Wyndham Championship, starts the week at 17th in the FedEx Cup standings. He has reached the Tour Championship in three of the past four seasons.

