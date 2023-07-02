Rickie Fowler back from the wilderness and gunning for Ryder Cup spot

It's been a long road back to the winner's circle for Ricky Fowler - Getty Images/Cliff Hawkins

Rickie Fowler seems assured of reassuming his position on the United States team in this year’s Ryder Cup after a first victory in four years confirmed his comeback from the wilderness.

Fowler built on his final-group showing in last month’s US Open to burst back into the world’s top 25 by defeating 2021 Open champion Collin Morikawa and Canadian Adam Hadwin in a sudden-death play-off at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday.

The 34-year-old’s previous victory was 1,610 days before, and in the intervening time he slumped to 185th in the world rankings as recently as last September.

However, his game has been surging in the right direction and after back-to-back top-10s at the Charles Schwab Challenge and the Memorial, he followed it with a near miss at LA Country Club, before he finally got it over the line.

Fowler’s final-round tally of 68 was his worst of the week in Detroit, but he brilliantly birdied the last, hitting his approach to four feet, to get to 24 under and into the play-off.

Fowler was fortunate off the tee in the sudden-death hole, slicing it before being awarded a free drop, but his approach to 12 feet was complete class. “It’s hard to really put it all into words,” Fowler said, cuddling his 20-month-old daughter Maya on the 18th green.

“Winning is great but there is a lot more to life. There’s been a lot of good stuff this year so I knew it was a matter of time. I’ve had a couple of tough weekends where I had a chance, the US Open I didn’t get it done. This time, I did.” Talor Gooch is another champion demanding attention for a Ryder Cup pick.

The American won his own play-off on Sunday, beating countryman Bryson DeChambeau. His $4 million triumph at LIV Valderrama was his third win of the season and he is adamant the statistics should give him a realistic shout of making Zach Johnson’s team, particularly after last month’s peace deal between the PGA Tour and the Saudi sovereign wealth fund that backs LIV.

“When the news broke of the merger, my immediate thought was, ‘I wonder what this means for Ryder Cup’,” Gooch said. “I think my play has shown that it’s at least worth a discussion. “Hey, the professional golf world has been in a crazy place over the last 365 days.

“I’ve always dreamed of being in a Ryder Cup. Before making the decision to come to LIV, Max Homa was one of my good buddies on PGA Tour, and we talked about how my wife and I did our honeymoon in Italy, and we did Rome, and he and his wife couldn’t do their honeymoon in Italy.”

So we had always had the talk the last couple years of, well, we’re just going to have to get on the team up there and go do it.” Gooch is playing in the LIV event in St Albans this week and believes he can apply more pressure on Johnson. “It’s out of my control, but the one thing I can control is playing good golf,” he said.

Daniel Hillier wins British Masters after stunning late run

“I’ll continue to do that to the best of my abilities.” At The Belfry, New Zealand’s Daniel Hillier admitted he was “gobsmacked” after producing a stunning burst of scoring to claim his first DP World Tour title in the Betfred British Masters.

Hillier holed from 40 feet for eagle on the 15th, made birdie from a fairway bunker on the next and then holed from six feet for another eagle on the 17th in a brilliant final round of 66.

That gave the 24-year-old a winning total of 10 under, securing the first prize of £468,000 and a place in the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool later this month. Hillier, who began the day three shots off a six-way tie for the lead, said: “I’m gobsmacked. I think it’s going to take me a while to process.

“Early on in the day I was not feeling it at all. I was a little bit uncomfortable with the driver, didn’t have many chances, but obviously knew there were some chances coming in.

“I didn’t think I would take them that well, but obviously pretty ecstatic. I was definitely looking at the leaderboard and seeing my name up there and thinking about what it would be like to finish it off, but it’s all a bit of a blur really.”

