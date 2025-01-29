Rick Smith praises Bears for hiring process with Ben Johnson

Sending shockwaves through the NFL with the hiring of Ben Johnson, the Chicago Bears sent a message that business has changed at Halas Hall. Not only swinging for, and landing, the hottest prospect coach on the market, but they reportedly paid him big money that even impressed Johnson's agent.

In an interview with 670 The Score, Johnson's agent, Rick Smith, had plenty of compliments about the Bears and how they handled the business side of hiring Johnson. Smith said the franchise felt more similar to a small shop throughout their history, and he credited the hiring and presence of president/CEO Kevin Warren as a big reason for the change.

"The Bears, prior to (president/CEO) Kevin Warren, were really a mom-and-pop shop,” Smith said on the Bernstein & Harris show. "The same people had been there for 100 years. They got comfortable in the way they did business, and it worked for them, but it was difficult for them to keep up with how things around the league were working.

"Kevin was able to kind of explain to them and show them how a building is structured, how a front office is structured, what it takes to attract top talent, both financially but more importantly otherwise," Smith said. "If we want the best, we better act like the best,’ and present a case that shows it’s more than words – that there’s actually going to be action."

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 01: President and CEO Kevin Warren of the Chicago Bears looks on before the game against the Denver Broncos at Soldier Field on October 01, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775992302 ORIG FILE ID: 1711731294

For Smith, who has done business in the league for many years with all teams, the Bears left a remarkable impression on him.

“This was the best process I’ve seen in a heck of a long time from any team in the National Football League,” he said.

Times may be changing at Halas Hall after decades of feeling like they were never doing enough in the front office, and if that is so, Warren may have a bigger impact than just being brought in to help the stadium.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Rick Smith praises Bears for hiring process with Ben Johnson