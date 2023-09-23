Rick Ross to preform at TCU preseason TIP-OFF. How can fans attend?

Lawrence Dow
Rap superstar Rick Ross will perform at Schollmaier Live, a preseason basketball event celebrating the beginning of TCU’s men’s and women’s basketball seasons.

TCU announced the headliner in a video that premiered on the jumbotron during the first half of TCU’s game against SMU.

This will be the second time TCU has put on Schollmaier Live with rapper Ludacris performing at last year’s edition.

The Tip-Off event takes place on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. at Schollmaier Arena and is free for the public.