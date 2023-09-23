Rick Ross to preform at TCU preseason TIP-OFF. How can fans attend?

Rap superstar Rick Ross will perform at Schollmaier Live, a preseason basketball event celebrating the beginning of TCU’s men’s and women’s basketball seasons.

Rick Ross will be kicking off TCUs college basketball season with a performance at its Tip-Off event pic.twitter.com/Akc9b73vX8 — LJ Dow (@lmdwjr25) September 23, 2023

TCU announced the headliner in a video that premiered on the jumbotron during the first half of TCU’s game against SMU.

This will be the second time TCU has put on Schollmaier Live with rapper Ludacris performing at last year’s edition.

Schollmaier Arena is rocking. #TCU is ready for Ludacris. pic.twitter.com/kdI0ufTlAA — Charles Baggarly (@swaggarly) October 22, 2022

The Tip-Off event takes place on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. at Schollmaier Arena and is free for the public.