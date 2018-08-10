Rick Pitino, years after stripper scandal, sees his horse Party Dancer win at Del Mar

Rick Pitino has found competitive success on the horse racing scene, if not common sense. (AP)

In 2017, the University of Louisville fired men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino after an alleged pay-for-play scandal that followed in the wake of a reported sex scandal involving escorts and strippers in players’ dorms.

On Thursday, a horse named Party Dancer won a race at the Del Mar race track just outside of San Diego.

Its owner? Pitino.

Del Mar confirms Pitino’s questionably named horse

ESPN reported Pitino’s latest questionable decision on Friday after discovering on the Del Mar race track website that the the winning horse was owned by RAP Racing. RAP Racing, of course, is the stable name of a horse racing team owned by Pitino.

Strippers, escorts part of Pitino’s Louisville downfall

A 2015 book written by self-proclaimed Louisville madam Katina Powell describes a scene in which former graduate assistant Andre McGee facilitated dorm room sex parties as one of the perks of playing for Pitino’s Cardinals.

“At the peak of the dormitory and off-campus entertainment more than $10,000 cash changed hands to Katina for supplying the women. This does not include the hundreds of one dollar bills thrown at the dancers at each party by McGee, the recruits and players. Nor does it include the money paid to the women who had sex with the recruits afterward. So frequent were the escapades that Katina would later say, especially after the Cardinals won the 2012-2013 NCAA championship: ‘I felt like I was part of the recruitment team. A lot of them players went to Louisville because of me.’ “

Pitino has been involved in horse racing throughout his college basketball career, according to ESPN. Prior to Thursday’s win, RAP Racing had tallied $466,270 in career earnings with 13 wins in 73 starts since 2010, according to Equibase.

While he has built a moderately successful horse racing business, Pitino still seems to be lacking in the common sense department.

Story Continues

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Eric Adelson: 4 Jaguars skip anthem, offer more questions than answers

• Yahoo Sports’ Premier League XI predictions

• King Felix demoted to Mariners’ bullpen

• Pete Thamel: Will Lane Kiffin be a Power Five head coach again?

