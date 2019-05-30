Rick Pitino upset at Panathinaikos fans smoking, lighting flares during games

Rick Pitino called out Panathinaikos fans on Wednesday night, upset that they are constantly smoking during his games. (Sonia Canada/Getty Images)

Smoking during an athletic event in the United States is a rare sight today — a stark contrast from what was once a common activity.

Most stadiums force fans to a designated smoking area, if they even still allow the activity at all.

That trend hasn’t quite caught on yet globally, however — and Rick Pitino isn’t happy about it.

Pitino, who leads Panathinaikos in the Greek league, lit into his fans after beating Peristeri 91-68 in the Greek league semifinals on Wednesday night.

The atmosphere at the game, he said, was “awful.”

“It's extremely self-centered and selfish of people,” Pitino said, via the Associated Press.

According to the report, 27 percent of Greeks smoke daily, the highest rates among countries in the European Union.

But it’s not the activity itself that bothers the former Louisville coach. It’s where his fans are doing it. While there are laws in place that ban smoking in enclosed places, they are not generally enforced.

“I smoke cigars on a golf course, but there's nobody else around,” Pitino said, via the Associated Press. “But you're in an arena and 10,000 are smoking and the players are choking. So, sooner or later, you've got to say: ‘Hey man, we're at an athletic event and I'm going to discipline myself and we'll wait until halftime. And I'm going to go out and blow my brains out with cigarettes.’

“That's your option. But not when there are athletes and there are little kids who want to come to the game ... But they don't care about young people and the athletes who are breathing it in.”

The 66-year-old — who took over at Panathinaikos last year after he was fired from Louisville in 2017 following a massive FBI investigation revealed his involvement in a pay-for-play scheme — didn’t limit his criticism to smoking.

Pitino is also upset with fans’ rowdy behavior, including the use of flares.

“I think all this stuff with shooting flares, somebody is going to get burned and somebody is going to get hurt. To me, I think it's nonsense,” Pitino said, via the Associated Press. “I think the fans should pay attention to the team's players and try to get them to play better.”

