Rick Nash's 12-team trade list includes Toronto Maple Leafs: report

At the request of the New York Rangers, Rick Nash has submitted his 12-team trade list, the first step in potentially waiving his modified no-trade clause in order to complete a trade.

“I included the teams that I think have the best chance of winning the Stanley Cup and are also places I think would be good for my family,” Nash shared with the New York Post this past weekend.

The favourites to acquire Nash appear to be the Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars. It is believed that Nash has included both teams on his 12-team list.

Another interesting team that is believed to be on Nash’s list is the Toronto Maple Leafs. A trade to Toronto would place Nash very close to his hometown of Brampton, Ontario, but the Leafs do not appear to be suitors for Nash.

Other teams that have also reportedly contacted the Rangers about Nash’s availability include the Winnipeg Jets, Boston Bruins, San Jose Sharks, and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Nash has scored 17 goals while adding 10 assists in 56 games with the Rangers this season.

More NHL coverage on Yahoo Sports:



