Rick Nash retires from NHL due to 'unresolved' concussion symptoms

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

With 15 seasons of NHL hockey under his belt, Rick Nash is calling it a career.

Nash, who was selected first overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2002 NHL Draft, announced his retirement on Friday morning, revealing that symptoms from the concussion he sustained last March have forced him to hang up his skates.

Statement from Joe Resnick of Top Shelf Sports Management Inc. @Topshelf_TSSM on behalf of his client Rick Nash pic.twitter.com/rc7wu3wZNE — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) January 11, 2019





Nash was not on an NHL roster to begin the 2018-19 season, but there were rumblings that the power forward would eventually sign with a team and return to the ice. The San Jose Sharks, Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins, Toronto Maple Leafs and Blue Jackets had been reportedly checking in on Nash’s status in recent months.

But the Toronto native eventually decided to retire, putting his family and his long-term health above his passion for the game.

Nash played 1,060 games between the Blue Jackets, Rangers and Bruins, scoring 437 goals while adding 368 assists. He scored 41 goals in 2003-04, sharing the Rocket Richard trophy as the NHL’s top scorer with Jarome Iginla and Ilya Kovalchuk. Nash also won two Gold medals in 2010 and 2014 with Team Canada.

