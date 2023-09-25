'Rick and Morty' Season 7 trailer reveals new voice actors: Who is replacing Justin Roiland?

Season 7 of "Rick and Morty" premieres Oct. 15, 2023, on Adult Swim.

Rick and Morty are back, baby. And in this universe, they might sound a little different.

That's because the titular characters, Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty Smith, will be voiced by two new actors in the upcoming Season 7.

The trailer for the new "Rick and Morty" season, which premieres Sunday, Oct. 15, on Adult Swim, dropped Monday. Though featured in the nearly two-minute clip, the identities of the new voice actors for Rick and Morty will not be revealed until the premiere.

"We want the show to speak for itself. We believe in the strength of the season and our new voices and we want to preserve the viewing experience for fans," a spokesperson for Adult Swim said in a statement to USA TODAY.

In January, Adult Swim parted ways with the Emmy-winning show's co-creator, Justin Roiland, who also voiced Rick and Morty in the first six seasons, as he faced charges of felony domestic violence against a former girlfriend. Two months later, the Orange County District Attorney's office dropped charges against him due to insufficient evidence proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

In the Season 7 trailer, snippets from the upcoming 10 episodes teased Rick tracking down his multiverse counterpart who killed his late wife Diane, serving up his famous spaghetti and going to therapy in hologram form.

"Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever!" reads Adult Swim's description for the upcoming season. "It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let’s find out!"

New episodes will be available for purchase from digital retailers after they premiere on Adult Swim, per a press release issued Monday. Season 7 will also be available to stream in 2024.

