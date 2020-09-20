‘Rick and Morty’ Wins Second Consecutive Best Animated Program Emmy

Rick and Morty took home its second outstanding animated program Emmy on Saturday. The Adult Swim comedy first won the Emmy in 2018.

Upon receiving the honor from Wanda Sykes at the Creative Arts Emmys, co-creator Dan Harmon thanked everyone on the Rick and Morty team, from its stars to its writing and editing team.

About an unruly scientist grandfather Rick’ s adventure with his grandson Morty, Harmon’s show bested The Simpsons, Big Mouth, Bob’s Burgers and Bojack Horseman.

Netflix’s Bojack Horseman came to a close with its sixth and final season. Despite having received nominations for the same category for two consecutive years, the Will Arnett dark comedy comes to an end without an Emmy win tow.

Rick and Morty received the honor for its fourth season’s “The Vat of Acid Episode.”

