New 'Rick and Morty' Voice Actors Make Their Debut in Recently-Released Season 7 Trailer

When Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland was dismissed from Adult Swim earlier this year after being charged with domestic violence (charges that were later dropped due to insufficient evidence), the show's future was in limbo — apart from creating the series, Roiland provided the voices for both Rick and Morty. Adult Swim announced that they'd be finding new voice actors so the show could continue, and now those yet-to-be-named voice actors have made their debut in a new trailer for the forthcoming seventh season of Rick and Morty.

How do the newcomers sound? Pretty much the same, fans of the series will be relieved to know. In classic Rick and Morty fashion, the trailer is nothing short of spastic. There's robot ghosts, haunted jewelry, plenty of guns and plenty of spaghetti, making it hard to tell what, exactly will be going on. No matter what happens, however, the up-to-par voice acting makes it clear that the grandfather-grandson duo won't become Richard and Mortimer all of a sudden.

The Hollywood Reporter has indicated that Adult Swim will reveal the names of the new voice actors when season seven of Rick and Morty debuts on October 15.

