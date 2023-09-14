Rick And Morty star Justin Roiland accused of sexual assault

Rick And Morty star Justin Roiland has been accused of sexual assault and using his fame to pursue young fans, it has been claimed.

Earlier this year, US prosecutors dropped charges of domestic violence involving an ex-girlfriend against the co-creator of the Adult Swim animated series.

The new allegations come in a report by NBC News - Sky's US partner - based on interviews with 11 women and non-binary people who claimed to have interacted with the star, and shared thousands of text, email, social media and dating app messages with Roiland between 2013 and 2022.

Nine of them alleged the exchanges turned sexual. Of these, three claimed they were 16 years old when they started talking to Roiland.

Roiland's lawyer, Andrew Brettler, called the allegations "false and defamatory" in a letter to NBC News.

One woman accused Roiland of forcing her to perform oral sex on him in March 2019.

Roiland's lawyer did not specifically address the allegation. Mr Brettler wrote that the woman asked Roiland to buy her clothes and offered to sell him her pornographic videos a few months after that night, leaving Roiland feeling "duped and taken advantage of".

Another woman alleged the star flew her to his house in Los Angeles in March 2017 and took advantage of her by having sex with her while she was drunk.

In his letter, Mr Brettler said the pair had had consensual sex.

Both women told NBC News they confronted Roiland about what happened, and he apologised.

Two people claimed they started talking to the star when they were 16 and shared messages that showed Roiland calling each of them "jailbait" - a derogatory term used to describe underage girls who men find attractive.

One person alleged Roiland invited them to a party in 2019 when they were 20 where he encouraged them to drink - despite them being underage and reluctant to do so.

NBC News said seven of the people interviewed had posted their allegations on social media before. It added most interviewees shared their encounters with Roiland in the wake of the domestic abuse allegations.

After the claims were dismissed in March this year, Roiland posted the word "justice" on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In an additional statement in the social media post, he said: "I have always known that these claims were false - and I never had any doubt that this day would come.

"I'm thankful that this case has been dismissed but, at the same time, I'm still deeply shaken by the horrible lies."

He added "I'm determined to move forward and focus both on my creative projects and restoring my good name."

While the charges were dismissed, TV channel Adult Swim cut ties with Roiland.