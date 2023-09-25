‘Rick and Morty’ Season 7 Trailer Debuts Fired Creator Justin Roiland’s Voice Replacements

The seventh season of “Rick and Morty” is set to debut next month on Adult Swim, but things might sound a bit strange.

The trailer for the new season has been released, and while the sci-fi hijinks look consistent with past seasons, the title characters sound slightly different. That’s because series co-creator Justin Roiland, who voices both Rick and Morty, was fired in January by Adult Swim after he was charged with domestic violence. The charges were dismissed in March by the Orange County District Attorney’s office.

After Roiland’s departure, Adult Swim announced it was going to recast the voices with soundalikes. The new voices are heard in the trailer, but the replacement talent has not yet been named.

“It’s happening,” Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, said in a press release accompanying the trailer. “Thanks to the talent of the entire show team, we can all enjoy 10 new episodes that yet again raise the bar for comedy and animation. This season proves that the geniuses at work on ‘Rick and Morty’ are just getting started.”

A typically cryptic season summary was also released, which winked at the recasting.

“Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever,” it reads. “It’s season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what’s up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let’s find out! There’s probably less piss than last season. ‘Rick and Morty,’ 100 years! Or at least until season 10!”

“Rick and Morty” season 7 will premiere on Adult Swim on Oct. 15. Watch the trailer below.

