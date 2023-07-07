Rick and Morty season 7 potential release date, cast and everything you need to know

Adult Swim - Channel 4

Rick and Morty season 6 episode 4 spoilers follow.

It feels very strange to be starting out an article about Rick and Morty on a serious note, but, right now, the biggest season seven news is pretty depressing.

In January, Adult Swim parted ways with Rick and Morty co-creator (and vocal performer for both title characters) Justin Roiland, following domestic-abuse charges.

"Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland," Adult Swim senior VP communications Marie Moore said in a statement.



Roiland’s attorney T Edward Welbourn responded to the allegations: "To be clear, not only is Justin innocent but we also have every expectation that this matter is on course to be dismissed once the district attorney’s office has completed its methodical review of the evidence."

Roiland's roles will be recast, starting with season seven.

You can read more about the allegations here.

The show, meanwhile, goes on, and we're sure the giant team behind it will make sure season seven retains the series' high quality.

So stay tuned as Digital Spy breaks down everything you need to know about Rick and Morty season seven on Adult Swim and Channel 4.

Rick and Morty season 7 potential release date: When will Rick and Morty season 7 air?

Adult Swim - Channel 4

Rick and Morty hasn't revealed a return date for season seven just yet, but we can definitely expect to see new episodes air in 2023.

Earlier this year, co-creator Dan Harmon told The Wrap that regular instalments will arrive annually now, and even he was surprised given the massive delays this fandom has become used to.

"This is the strangest thing I’ve ever said about the show and it still feels unreal to say it, but we’ll be doing a season a year now. I still don’t understand how that’s possible. But that’s why it never happened on my watch. [Showrunner] Scott [Marder] is able to keep us on a schedule that mostly involves being so ahead of schedule that we can actually release things in a timely manner."

Bearing all that in mind, it's likely that season seven will arrive in summer 2023, probably by September at the very latest.

Rick and Morty season 7 cast: Who will be back for Rick and Morty season 7?

Adult Swim - Channel 4

The core Smith family unit never changes, even when doppelgangers are thrown into the mix, so you can expect to see all of the following cast members return for Rick and Morty season seven:



• Chris Parnell as Jerry Smith

• Spencer Grammer as Summer Smith

• Sarah Chalke as Beth Smith and Space Beth

At the time of writing, Rick and Morty's new voice actor is yet to be confirmed, but Cartoon Network president Michael Ouweleen and executive producer Steve Levy recently spoke about the search for a new voice actor.

During an appearance at France's Annecy International Festival, the pair told fans they don't think "anyone will bat an eyelid hearing the new voices" when Rick and Morty does return.

Levy said (via Toonado): "The writing quality has never been better, and all the screenwriters have stayed. I don't think anyone will bat an eyelid hearing the new voices."

Elsewhere on the cast, Susan Sarandon returned as everyone's favourite psychiatrist in the latest season, and with all of Rick's recent personality developments, we suspect Dr Wong will be back again in season seven too.

Rick and Morty season 7 plot: What will happen in Rick and Morty season 7?

Adult Swim - Channel 4

At the end of season six's final episode, titled 'Rickitional Mortpoon’s Rickmas Mortcation', Rick himself teased what's coming next in a rant to Morty:

"Rick and Morty season seven. Hunting my nemesis. Maybe trying to stay healthy while doing it, juggling plates – not every episode, Morty, it could be all happening in the background. Who knows?"

So that means "Weird Rick", the one who killed our Rick's Diane, is of course going to reappear as the Big Bad of season seven. But beyond that? Expect to see extra canon links now that season six has given into the fan demands for more continuity.

And just when you thought Rick and Morty couldn't get any more squanch, season six introduced Pissmaster and some incest-ish loving between Beth and Space Beth. So how will the team top all that in season seven?

Rick and Morty isn't exactly one to shy away from pushing boundaries, and in an infinite multiverse, anything is possible, so the interdimensional border's the limit when it comes to season seven.

Rick and Morty season 7 trailer: Any Rick and Morty season 7 footage yet?

Adult Swim - Channel 4

Until Rick and Morty breaks its no time travel rule, we can't jump into the future and secure you new footage from season seven. Instead, you'll just have to wait until summer 2023 instead when new promos will likely land.

