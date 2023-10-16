Rick and Morty Reveals New Voice Actors in Season 7 Premiere — Grade It!

Rick and Morty finally put some names to some voices on Sunday with the Adult Swim comedy’s seventh season premiere.

Fans got their first taste of the the titular duo’s new voices in the official trailer, but it wasn’t until this week’s highly anticipated return that the names of Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith’s new portrayers were confirmed. Drumroll please: The new voices of Rick and Morty are… Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden.

Showrunner Scott Marder tells The Hollywood Reporter that the six-month search for Rick and Morty’s new voices included hearing thousands of potential replacements.

The show’s titular duo was previously voiced by series co-creator Justin Roiland, who was fired by both Adult Swim and Hulu (where he also voiced characters on Solar Opposites and Koala Man) earlier this year over a series of domestic violence charges of which he was eventually cleared.

As you probably could have guessed from its title (“How Poopy Got His Poop Back”), Rick and Morty‘s seventh season premiere centered around everyone Mr. Poopybutthole, a character so lovable you’d gladly allow him to insert himself into your life and manipulate your memories to make it seem like he’s always been there. Gladly.

Mr. Poopybutthole has been crashing with the Smiths ever since his life fell to pieces, a process that technically began when Beth shot him. But his drinking and drug use has since spiraled out of control, so the family roped Rick into staging an intervention with the little yellow guy’s nearest and dearest. An awkward misunderstanding turned the intervention into an extremely unhelpful (but ultimately enlightening) rager, featuring a surprise appearance from actual Hugh Jackman.

So, now that we’ve spent an entire episode with these new voices, how are we feeling about the big recast? And what did you think of the Rick and Morty premiere in general? Grade it in our poll below, then drop a comment with your full review.

