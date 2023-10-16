‘Rick And Morty’: Lead Voice Actors Revealed During Season 7 Premiere Replacing Justin Roiland

Rick and Morty Season 7 premiered and the voice actors taking over the lead roles have been revealed.

Ian Cardoni is now the voice of Rick Sanchez while Morty Smith will be voiced by Harry Belden.

Season 7 marks the first season the Adult Swim animated series is being produced without co-creator and star Justin Roiland, who voiced both titular characters. Roiland’s business relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery ended following allegations of domestic abuse, charges that have now been dropped due to insufficient evidence.

When the trailer for the new season of Rick and Morty dropped, the new voices were featured but the names of the actors giving life to Rick and Morty were not revealed.

Rick and Morty started in 2013 and revolves around the adventures of a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe.

Season 7 of the series was described as, “Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It’s season seven, and the possibilities are endless: What’s up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let’s find out! There’s probably less piss than last season. ‘Rick and Morty,’ 100 years! Or at least until season 10!”

Watch the trailer of the new season in the video posted below to listen to Cardoni and Belden voice Rick and Morty.

