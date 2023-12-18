Rick and Morty EPs on Season 7’s Chilling Final Shot: [Spoiler] Is ‘Not the Hero We All Thought’

Rick and Morty wrapped its seventh season in spectacularly nightmarish fashion on Sunday, forcing the titular duo (but really just Morty?) to confront their darkest fears, a journey that reunited Rick (but not really Rick?) with his late wife, among other dramatic developments. Like most episodes of this show, it was… a lot.

“Season 7 was really all about conjuring Diane, Rick finally being able to say her name again and everyone beginning to really heal in terms of all that,” executive producer Scott Marder tells TVLine. “Rick’s going to continue growing and figuring out what life is like beyond this Braveheart revenge story that he’s been on behind the scenes all this time.”

And while all of that emotional growth is certainly worth celebrating, it’s actually not the ending we came here to discuss. Let’s fast forward a bit, to that unsettling post-credits scene at the Poopybutthole household.

Determined to get his old life back, Mr. Poopybutthole apparently swiped Rick’s portal gun, which he used to replace (and murder) a much happier version of himself. He thinks he got away with it, but that knowing look from Mrs. Poopybutthole can only mean one thing — she’s onto him.

“I’m not sure where we’re going to take that story just yet,” executive producer Steve Levy adds. “But it’s clear that Mr. Poopy Butthole has a screw loose and is very unwell. He’s not the hero we all thought he was at one point.”

