Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland facing domestic assault charges

Justin Roiland
Justin Roiland

Justin Roiland, co-creator of TV programme Rick and Morty, is facing domestic violence charges stemming from an incident with a girlfriend in 2020.

Details of the two-year-old case were first made public on Thursday, however, the charging document that describes the alleged crimes remains sealed.

He pleaded not guilty to two charges in 2020, and on Thursday appeared in court for a pre-trial hearing.

If found guilty, Mr Roiland, 42, could face up to seven years in prison.

Felony criminal charges were filed by the Orange County District Attorney in southern California in May 2020.

He is charged with domestic battery with corporal injury and false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit.

The incident allegedly occurred on or around 19 January 2020, according to documents obtained by NBC News. The accuser is an anonymous "Jane Doe" who police say "was in a dating relationship" with Mr Roiland at the time.

A police complaint says that Mr Roiland's actions resulted "in a traumatic condition" for the woman.

""It is hard to overstate how inaccurate the recent media coverage of this situation has been," said Edward Welbourn, an attorney for Mr Roiland, in a statement.

"To be clear, not only is Justin innocent but we also have every expectation that this matter is on course to be dismissed once the District Attorney's office has completed its methodical review of the evidence. We look forward to clearing Justin's name and helping him move forward as swiftly as possible."

The voice of the adult cartoon comedy's titular characters was arrested and released on a $50,000 (£41,000) bond in August 2020. He formally pleaded not guilty to the charges in October 2020.

A protective order filed against Mr Roiland ordered him to keep at least 100ft away from the accuser at all times, and to not harass, threaten or spy on her.

He was also ordered to turn over any firearms he possesses, so police can keep hold of them until at least October 2023.

At a court hearing for Mr Roiland on Thursday, which he attended, his lawyer told the judge that a plea deal was available to his client. But he did not provide any further details.

Another hearing is scheduled for 27 April. Mr Roiland will be required to attend.

Rick and Morty, which first aired in 2013, is an anarchic animated sitcom that follows the adventures of a mad scientist and his grandson.

The show has been a big hit on Adult Swim, Cartoon Network's night-time haven for alternative and adult-oriented animation.

The sixth season of the programme aired in September 2022, and another 70 new episodes have already been ordered.

Warner Bros Discovery, which owns Cartoon Network, has yet to comment on the charges.

