'Rick and Morty' Co-Creator Justin Roiland Charged With Felony Domestic Violence and False Imprisonment

Rick and Morty co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland is facing felony domestic violence and false imprisonment charges.

According to NBC News, the 42-year-old has been charged with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit, and is connected to an incident that took place in January 2020 with an anonymous Jane Doe who was in a relationship with Roiland at the time.

Roiland pleaded not guilty to the charges in October 2020 after being charged in May 2020 and arrested and released on bond in August of that same year. A protective order, which lasts until October 2023, stated that he "is not to harass, threaten or surveil the person named in the protective order," "cannot go within 100 feet of the person" and that he must "turn in any firearms he owned or possessed."

"We look forward to clearing Justin's name and helping him move forward as swiftly as possible," T. Edward Welbourn, Roiland's attorney, wrote in a statement and is expecting the case to be dismissed.

