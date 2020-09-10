Rick Moranis comes out of retirement to star in advert with Ryan Reynolds

Rick Moranis has emerged from his semi-retirement from acting to appear alongside Ryan Reynolds in an advert.

The 67-year-old Ghostbusters star announced a hiatus from the film industry in 1997 after comedy sequel Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves and has appeared only sporadically since then, taking on voice roles and making cameos on TV.

He is due to make a return to the silver screen for a Disney reboot of the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids series, starring Josh Gad, in the near future.

Before then, though, he has popped up to star alongside Deadpool star Reynolds in a hilariously awkward chat while standing in a field of mint.

Reynolds begins by introducing a new unlimited plan offered by wireless provider Mint — in which he has had an ownership stake since November 2019.

He then brings in Moranis, who asks why he has been invited. Reynolds says: “I'm just a huge fan. No, seriously, massive.”

The return of Moranis is not the first headline-grabbing stunt Reynolds has pulled off when marketing Mint Mobile.

Earlier this year, he launched a streaming service with a catalogue that only consisted of his 2003 heist thriller Foolproof — not a vintage entry in the A-lister’s filmography.

Moranis, meanwhile, has been famously selective about the recent roles he has taken on, turning down cameo appearances in the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot — as well as the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

