Rick Moranis randomly attacked in the street in New York

Rick Moranis is recovering after being attacked on the streets of New York City on Thursday morning.

Police have confirmed that the beloved star of Ghosbusters, Little Shop Of Horrors, Spaceballs, and The Flintstones was walking on the Upper West Side on Central Park West, near 70th Street, at 7:24 am when he was punched in the head by a stranger. Moranis then fell to the ground, as the attacker walked away.

Read More: Rick Moranis comes out of retirement to star in advert with Ryan Reynolds

The 67-year-old initially went to the hospital with pain in his head, back, and hip. After being treated he then went to a local police precinct where he reported the crime.

A representative for Moranis has since provided an update to The Hollywood Reporter, telling them, “He is fine but grateful for everyone’s thoughts and well wishes.”

Moranis recently returned to the news after he popped up in an advert for Mint Mobile, alongside fellow Canadian Ryan Reynolds.

View photos Rick Moranis stars in Mint Mobile advert (Credit: Twitter) More

That was his first on-screen appearance since 1997. Moranis took a break from acting to raise his two children, after his wife Ann Belsky died of cancer in February, 1991. Since then, Moranis has only provided voices in the likes of Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer And The Island Of Misfit Toys, Brother Bear, and Brother Bear 2.

Read More: Bill Murray missed Harold Ramis and Rick Moranis on 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'

Reynolds was quick to respond to news of Moranis’ attack, taking to Twitter to write:

Should have known not to subject Rick to the year 2020. Glad to hear he’s okay. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 2, 2020

Moranis will be making a return to acting in the very near future. Earlier this year it was announced that Moranis would be reprising his role as Wayne Szalinski in Shrunk, a sequel to the Honey, I Shrunk The Kids films, while he’ll also appear in Martin Scorsese’s Netflix documentary on the reunion of the Canadian sketch comedy series Second City Television.