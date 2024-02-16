Rick and Kathy Hilton’s Longtime Hamptons Retreat Can Be Yours for $15 Million

If you’ve always wanted to live like a hotel heir and his socialite wife, this coastal New York estate could be just the ticket! As first reported by The Wall Street Journal, the picturesque 2.7-acre spread long owned by Rick and Kathy Hilton has just popped up for sale in the affluent Southhampton enclave, asking nearly $15 million.

Records show the couple—he the grandson of Hilton Hotels founder Conrad Hilton, and also co-founder of the Hilton & Hyland real estate brokerage, and she the mother of Paris Hilton and a former cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills—paid around $2.4 million back in 1999 for the property, which is showcased by a traditional two-story house boasting six bedrooms and eight baths in roughly 10,500 square feet of recently renovated living space. There’s also a finished basement with guest and staff accommodations resting beneath a porte-cochère and three-car garage.

Built in the early ’90s, and tucked away in a gated community that once housed car-maker Henry Ford’s Fordune estate, the shingle-clad structure features a trio of wood-burning fireplaces, blonde hardwood floors, high ceilings and a library. Other highlights include a double-height entry foyer displaying a curving staircase, as well as formal living and dining rooms, and a gourmet kitchen outfitted with an eat-in island and high-end stainless appliances.

Secluded upstairs is a posh master retreat, which has a walk-in closet, plus a luxe bath sporting dual vanities, a soaking tub and glass-encased shower; and outdoors, the landscaped grounds host a lagoon-style pool with a spa and waterfall, an al fresco dining pavilion and several terraces. The premises also come with plenty of room for tennis facilities upon approval, per the listing, as well as deeded access to nearby Fowlers Beach.

According to WSJ, the Hiltons are selling because they have used the vacation home less and less since they moved to Los Angeles in the 2000s. It’s there that the pair recently sold a Bel Air trophy mansion to a Chinese billionaire for $25 million, but continue to own and reside in a 1920s stone manor house in the same neighborhood.

The listing is held by The Corcoran Group’s Jared Seligman, who declined to comment on the sale.

