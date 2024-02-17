Rick and Kathy Hilton List Hamptons Home for $15 Million — See Inside!
The home features a library, three wood-burning stoves and private guest quarters
Rick and Kathy Hilton are moving out of the Hamptons!
The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 64, and the hotel heir have officially listed their 10,500 square-foot home for for $14,995,000 with Corcoran.
The home in Water Mills, New York, sits on 2.7 acres of land and features six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, a library, private guest quarters and three wood-burning fireplaces.
Paris Hilton's parents purchased the home in 1999 for about $2.4 million, The Wall Street Journal reported.
The home has a modern yet quaint vibe. Each room has high ceilings, yet oversized furniture and light-colored paint on the walls in sitting areas give the house an almost cozy feel fit for a vacation home or everyday living.
The main living room is painted pastel green and has a seaside vibe thanks to a painting of what appears to be a jellyfish over a white fireplace mantle decorated with columns. Oversized, cream furniture frames the room.
A newly-renovated kitchen features modern appliances but maintains a rustic vibe thanks to the wooden cabinetry and furniture, painted off-white.
Wooden furniture ties together one small sitting room featuring tan walls and a map motif.
"The layout is perfect for comfortable living and entertaining, and we have countless happy memories there,” Rick said in a statement to the Wall Street Journal.
One of the bathrooms stands out as particularly modern, featuring a white tub, white tiling, and a glass shower.
There is a uniquely shaped, not quite rectangular pool in the backyard, which is surrounded by greenery.
Paris, who turns 43 on Saturday, met her husband Carter Reum while with her mother in the Hamptons, she wrote in her 2023 book.
While the family used the home for vacations, they reportedly visited it less often after they moved to Los Angeles in the 2000s.
