Rick Edwards: ‘I was paid so much I thought my contract had a typo’

TV and radio presenter Rick Edwards started his career on XFM and later hosted shows on Channel 4’s youth programme, T4. He has been on the series River Hunters and now hosts the Radio 5 Live breakfast show, usually alongside Rachel Burden. He is married to the actress Emer Kenny and lives in London.

How did your childhood influence your attitude to money?

I grew up in Portsmouth, where my dad ran a garage and my mum was a special needs teacher. We used to drive to France every summer and have a holiday in a little gîte.

We didn’t have a great deal of money and as a consequence my dad was very cautious with money and quite risk averse. And I’ve definitely inherited that. Caution with money has stayed with me and I am really on top of financial planning and security.

My wife mocks me mercilessly about all my Excel spreadsheets.

What was your first job?

At 12 I started car-washing to get some pocket money. When I was 16 I worked in a local garden centre: the pay was terrible and I spent a lot of time just heaving huge bags of compost around. I’m sure that is responsible for my bad back these days.

After university [Edwards studied natural sciences at Cambridge] I didn’t have much of a career plan, so to pay my rent in London I tutored kids in maths and science. I enjoyed it.

How did you get into TV presenting?

It was such a serendipitous thing. I’d had a sort of vague notion that telly might be quite a fun thing to do, but I just had no idea how to get into it. I didn’t know anyone who worked in the media and it didn’t feel like a job that was available to me.

I had been tutoring Ruby Wax’s kids and when she asked me what I was doing with my life and I told her I’d like to be on telly, she asked if I’d applied to do graduate trainee schemes. I hadn’t even heard of them, but I got myself on one at Princess Productions.

The pay was terrible – I had to keep tutoring to pay my rent – but I got to do a bit of stuff on screen and some audience warm-up, since I’d been doing a bit of stand-up at the time. After a couple of years I auditioned to present one of the music shows on E4 and got it.

What was that leap like financially?

Suddenly I was making more than enough to pay my rent, whereas before I’d always been really careful and always wrote down what I’d spent to make sure I could make ends meet.

In about 2007 I bought a very modest two-bedroom flat in Kentish Town in north London, an area I still live in now, for about £310,000. I sold it about five years later and it was worth a lot more.

Are you a saver or a spender?

I’m pretty cautious. I don’t really like debt. I’ve got a fairly large mortgage but that’s sort of unavoidable and I wish I didn’t have it.

What have you splashed out on?

Going to Japan for our honeymoon in 2016. Japan is really expensive and we stayed in really nice places. I’d never done that before, not carefully costed a holiday, but I don’t regret it at all.

Still, I don’t want to know how much it cost in total.

I also spend too much money on trainers. That’s my real weakness. I’m slightly obsessed with them. I have definitely spent £400 on a pair of trainers.

What about a car?

I have a BMW X5 that I bought second hand about four years ago. I didn’t own a car until my late 30s because I’d always thought it was too expensive. Then I just thought, “Treat yourself!”. It is a little bit flashy and slightly a status symbol and that is a bit embarrassing, but it is also true. Again, my wife mocks me about it.

What has been your most lucrative bit of work?

Last year I did an American show [a dating show, The Courtship]. I’d never done one before and they have more money than we have in Britain – to the extent that when my agent sent me over the details, I honestly thought maybe it was a typo on my contract and had to call her to check.

And it wasn’t. I’d be a fool not to pursue more work in the US!

What has been your best financial decision?

The best thing was buying that flat in Kentish Town when I did. Getting on the property ladder when I did meant I could go from that flat to a bigger flat and then to the house that we have now.

And your worst?

Not buying a different flat in Kentish Town after I sold the first one. I had an offer accepted on a really big loft apartment in an old factory at a really good price. And I just bottled it. The mortgage would have been a lot bigger and my work was in a bit of flux at the time.

There’s no job security as a TV presenter. I just panicked and pulled out. It became a very desirable property and I absolutely would have been able to afford it.

Do you invest in shares?

Only via my Isa, which means someone else does it. It would make me really nervous to buy stocks. Whenever I do those financial risk profiles, I always come out as risk averse. I’d rather hold on to the money I have than try to turn it into lots more. It’s just how I’m built.

Have you ever had trouble paying the bills?

The pandemic was quite tough. I wasn’t really working at all, but luckily my wife kept working and if it hadn’t been for that it would have been pretty difficult. It made me feel anxious and I wondered how long it would be sustainable for, but then my work picked up again.

Does money buy you happiness?

There’s lots of research being done into this by a professor of psychology at Yale called Laurie Santos. The gist is that if you go from a low salary to a decent salary, that will make you happier. But once you get above a certain point, it just doesn’t seem to and that’s certainly my experience of it. Your outgoings seem to just expand to fit your increased salary.

